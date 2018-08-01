WATCH: Galway Plate win caps great week for Limerick jockey Mark Enright

Limerick jockey Mark Enright is celebrating tonight following his win in the Tote.com Galway Plate Handicap Steeplechase on Clarcam for Gordon Elliot. The horse romped home to a huge roar as the price at the off was a whopping 33/1

Enright took time out of his post ride interview to mention that he won't be racing in Tramore on August 19.

"This is special. I don't win big races!" - Mark Enright speaks after winning the 2018 Galway Plate on Clarcam pic.twitter.com/GobPrS5R3A — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) August 1, 2018

The hurling mad jockey says he will be in Croke Park that day cheering on the men in green in the All Ireland Final. Judging from Mark's tweet the on Sunday, he might not always wanted to have been a jockey.