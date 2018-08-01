Galway Races: D’Airy can milk it for Michael O’Leary in Galway Plate

Camouflaged as they have been by a sensational summer of sport, the Galway Races have crept up on us almost unnoticed, but are ready to take centre stage for the week.

Backing winners at Ballybrit is never the easiest task, but Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown operation has seemingly hit upon a winning formula for the Galway Plate in recent years - expensively bought, unexposed second season chaser.

They have a likely candidate this Wednesday at 7.20 in Calino D’Airy, trained by Henry De Bromhead - who has handled two of the last three Plate winners.

He has won twice at the track already and served notice of improvement when third in a Grade One at Aintree this spring.

The step up in trip looks likely to suit as well, and at 14/1, he should be backed each way.

Moving on to Glorious Goodwood, Aidan O’Brien’s Rhododendron already has a group one under her belt over a mile this year, but she’s an even better mare over 10f and at 4/1 looks great value for the Nassau Stakes on Thursday.

On Saturday, meanwhile, Justanotherbottle should relish Goodwood’s easy six furlongs and is an each way shout at 25/1 for the Stewards Cup. Bookies will offer enhanced place terms on the day, some paying six places, so wait for Saturday. Best of luck.