Opinion: Blaming the media for hype is like taking off the corner forward - Donn O'Sullivan

This week, the word hype has been used more than the words, well done, or congratulations. That is sad.

Since Limerick's epic win over Cork in Croke Park last weekend, the media in this county and indeed the country as a whole, have been warned off creating 'hype' around the Limerick team ahead of the All Ireland final on August 19.

I feel sorry for those people. They are looking to protect themselves from the pain of a potential defeat and they are looking for someone to blame.

It is like the classic case of a team being beaten all over the field, down by a cricket score and the manager takes off the corner forward. He is the scapegoat, the soft touch, the easy target.

That is what people see the media as.

The media are here to share stories with more people than the storyteller themselves can tell on their own.

John Kiely has rightly asked for his players to be left alone and I can tell you that is certainly going to happen in this company.

Should a player or member of management be put off their game on August 19, by what is written in this paper or on our website, then Limerick are in trouble before the ball is throw in. I am 100% sure that will not happen with this panel of players.

However, I do lament the fact some people cannot understand the words of the media have 0% to do with happens on the pitch. If they are still looking for someone to blame, maybe try the mirror.