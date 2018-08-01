Limerick golfers to feature on Irish underage squads

The Golfing Union of Ireland have named their squads for the Reid Trophy (English U14 Championship) and the Scottish U14 Championship.

Six players have been selected for the Reid Trophy at Reading GC from 7-9 August and that six includes two Limerick stars, Morgan O'Sullivan and Iestyn Winn of Ballyneety Golf club who were part of the winning Munster U-14 inter provincial team.

Reid Trophy Squad in full: Morgan O'Sullivan (Ballyneety), Adam Challoner (Galway Bay), Zak Collins (Douglas), Eoghan Cassidy (Kinsale), Daniel Mulligan (Laytown & Bettystown) and Iestyn Winn (Ballyneety).

The Reid Trophy attracts a top quality field of English and international players whose playing handicap is 7.4 or better. The 54-hole stroke play championship is played over three days. The full field plays 18 holes on each of the first two days. After 36 holes, the leading 70 competitors and ties qualify to play the final 18 holes on the third day.

For the Scottish U14 Championship at Turnhouse from 13-14 August, four players have been named in the GUI squad: Sean McLoughlin (Co Sligo), Alex King (Faithlegg), Luke Cunningham (Galway Bay) and Matthew Giles (Greenore). Played over 36 holes, there is no cut.