Date set for new Desmond League soccer season

The 2018-19 Limerick Desmond League season will begin on Sunday August 26, while Youths fixtures will commence on Saturday September 1.

In preparation for the new season, all clubs must upload a database of their players to FAInet.ie using a login number that has been supplied to all club secretaries. This must be done by Wednesday 8 August.

Once this list has been approved by the Limerick Desmond League, clubs will then continue the registration process by identifying the players as Youths, As or Bs. All details of the registration process have been supplied to club secretaries. All registrations from now on will be online.

The Delegate Meeting will take place in Rathkeale House Hotel on Thursday 9 August at 8 pm. On Wednesday, 15 August, clubs will be required to play fees for the new season in Rathkeale House Hotel at 8 pm.