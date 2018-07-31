All Ireland League Rugby fixtures confirmed for new season

The All-Ireland league fixtures for the 2018/19 season have been confirmed. Division 1A kicks off with Clontarf hosting champions Lansdowne under lights on October 5th while Divisions 2A, 2B and 2C are first into action a week earlier.

The opening weekend will also see beaten finalists and 2017 champions Cork Con at home to the newly promoted Shannon. Garryowen host Dublin University while Terenure travel to Young Munster and there is an intriguing inter-varsity clash as UCD play the promoted UCC.

Division 1B also kicks off on the first weekend in October with Buccaneers and St. Mary’s College aiming to bounce back from last season’s relegation. Buccs are at home to Naas while Mary’s will open their account against Ballynahinch.

There’s an all Ulster clash featuring Ballymena at home to Malone who topped Division 2A with 16 wins from 18. City of Armagh, who were promoted from Division 2A, are at home to Old Wesley while Old Belvedere will face a Banbridge side who narrowly missed out on promotion last time out.

The action in the other Divisions starts a week earlier with Wanderers at home to Greystones in a Friday Night Lights clash on September 28th.

The rest of the action starts on Saturday 29th of September including league newcomers Ballina, who qualified at the end of last season, at home to Omagh Academicals in their first match in Division 2C.

For a full list of fixtures: click here:

Limerick club's Opening games:

Div. 1A

Saturday 6th October:

Cork Constitution v Shannon

Garryowen v Dublin University

Young Munster v Terenure College

Div 2A

Saturday 29th September:

Queen’s University v Old Crescent

UL Bohemian v Highfield



Div 2C

Saturday 29th September:

Midleton v Bruff

Thomond v Seapoint



Date for you Diary - Limerick Derbies:

Div 1A

Friday 12th October: Shannon v Young Munster

Friday 23rd November: Garryowen v Young Munster

Friday 7th December Garryowen v Shannon

Friday 25th January Shannon v Garryowen

Friday 22nd February Young Munster v Garryowen

Friday 5th April Young Munster v Shannon



Div 2A

Friday 14th December: UL Bohemian v Old Crescent

Friday 18th January: Old Crescent v UL Bohemian



Div. 2C

Friday 14th December: Bruff v Thomond

Friday 18th January Thomond v Bruff

Some fixtures may be subject to changed pending the release of the EPCR fixtures in the coming weeks.