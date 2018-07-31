Limerick's Ciara Neville named on Irish squad for European Championships

Limerick's Ciara Neville will be looking to add to her U-20 European Championships silver relay medal as she has now been selected to represent Ireland at the Senior championships in Berlin, Germany.

The championships take place from August 6 to 12 and will be televised on Eurosport

The Irish Squad in full

Name Club Coach Event

Men

Marcus Lawler SLOT AC Patricia Lawler 200m

Chris O'Donnell North Sligo AC Nick Dakin 400m

Zak Curran DSD AC Craig Winrow 800m

Mark English UCD AC Steve Magness 800m

Stephen Scullion Clonliffe Harriers AC Stephen Haas 10,000m

Ben Reynolds North Down AC Tom Reynolds 110mH

Thomas Barr Ferrybank AC Drew & Hayley Harrison 400mH

Adam McMullen Crusaders AC Long Jump

Cian McManamon Westport AC Micheal Doyle 20km Walk

Alex Wright Leevale AC 20km Walk

Brendan Boyce Finn Valley AC Rob Heffernan 50km Walk

Sergiu Ciobanu Clonliffe Harriers AC Jerry Kiernan Marathon

Mick Clohisey Raheny Shamrock AC Dick Hooper Marathon

Sean Hehir Rathfarnham WSAF AC Dick Hooper Marathon

Paul Pollock Annadale Striders AC Andy Hobdell Marathon

Kevin Seaward St Malachy’s AC Andy Hobdell Marathon

Chris O'Donnell North Sligo AC Nick Dakin 4x400m Relay

Brandon Arrey Raheny Shamrock AC Jeremy Lyons 4x400m Relay

Thomas Barr Ferrybank AC Drew & Hayley Harrison 4x400m Relay

Craig Newell Ballymena & Antrim AC Ian Neely 4x400m Relay

Andrew Mellon Crusaders AC Brendan McConville 4x400m Relay

Dara Kervick Clonliffe Harriers AC John Shields 4x400m Relay

Women

Phil Healy Bandon AC Shane McCormack 100m & 200m

Gina Akpe Moses Blackrock AC Andy Paul 100m

Siofra Cleirigh Buttner DSD AC 800m

Claire Mooney UCD AC James Nolan 800m

Ciara Mageean UCD AC Steve Vernon 1500m

Emma Mitchell Queens University AC Eamonn Christie 10,000m

Kerry O'Flaherty Newcastle & District AC Richard Rodgers 3000m SC

Michelle Finn Leevale AC Donie Walsh 3000m SC

Breege Connolly North Belfast Harriers AC Donie Walsh Marathon

Gladys Ganiel North Belfast Harriers AC Matt Shields Marathon

Laura Graham Mourne Runners AC Ryan Maxwell Marathon

Lizzie Lee Leevale AC Donie Walsh Marathon

Phil Healy Bandon AC Shane McCormack 4x100m Relay

Gina Akpe Moses Blackrock AC Andy Paul 4x100m Relay

Ciara Neville Emerald AC Noelle Morrissey 4x100m Relay

Joan Healy Bandon AC Alan Mahony 4x100m Relay

Niamh Whelan Ferrybank AC Drew & Hayley Harrison 4x100m Relay

Molly Scott SLOT AC Deirdre Scott 4x100m Relay

Davicia Patterson Beechmount Harriers AC 4x400m Relay

Claire Mooney UCD AC James Nolan 4x400m Relay

Sophie Becker St. Joseph's AC Jeremy Lyons 4x400m Relay

Sinead Denny DSD AC Paul Opperman 4x400m Relay

Ciara Deely KCH AC Nicola Barron 4x400m Relay

Catherine McManus DCH AC Brian Mac Manus 4x400m Relay

Leon Reid is provisionally selected pending outcome of IAAF transfer process.