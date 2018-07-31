Limerick's Ciara Neville named on Irish squad for European Championships
U-20 4x100m relay team event, from left, Molly Scott of St Laurence O'Toole AC, Patience Jumbo-Gula of St Gerard’s AC, Gina Akpe-Moses of Blackrock AC and Ciara Neville of Emerald AC
Limerick's Ciara Neville will be looking to add to her U-20 European Championships silver relay medal as she has now been selected to represent Ireland at the Senior championships in Berlin, Germany.
The championships take place from August 6 to 12 and will be televised on Eurosport
The Irish Squad in full
Name Club Coach Event
Men
Marcus Lawler SLOT AC Patricia Lawler 200m
Chris O'Donnell North Sligo AC Nick Dakin 400m
Zak Curran DSD AC Craig Winrow 800m
Mark English UCD AC Steve Magness 800m
Stephen Scullion Clonliffe Harriers AC Stephen Haas 10,000m
Ben Reynolds North Down AC Tom Reynolds 110mH
Thomas Barr Ferrybank AC Drew & Hayley Harrison 400mH
Adam McMullen Crusaders AC Long Jump
Cian McManamon Westport AC Micheal Doyle 20km Walk
Alex Wright Leevale AC 20km Walk
Brendan Boyce Finn Valley AC Rob Heffernan 50km Walk
Sergiu Ciobanu Clonliffe Harriers AC Jerry Kiernan Marathon
Mick Clohisey Raheny Shamrock AC Dick Hooper Marathon
Sean Hehir Rathfarnham WSAF AC Dick Hooper Marathon
Paul Pollock Annadale Striders AC Andy Hobdell Marathon
Kevin Seaward St Malachy’s AC Andy Hobdell Marathon
Chris O'Donnell North Sligo AC Nick Dakin 4x400m Relay
Brandon Arrey Raheny Shamrock AC Jeremy Lyons 4x400m Relay
Thomas Barr Ferrybank AC Drew & Hayley Harrison 4x400m Relay
Craig Newell Ballymena & Antrim AC Ian Neely 4x400m Relay
Andrew Mellon Crusaders AC Brendan McConville 4x400m Relay
Dara Kervick Clonliffe Harriers AC John Shields 4x400m Relay
Women
Phil Healy Bandon AC Shane McCormack 100m & 200m
Gina Akpe Moses Blackrock AC Andy Paul 100m
Siofra Cleirigh Buttner DSD AC 800m
Claire Mooney UCD AC James Nolan 800m
Ciara Mageean UCD AC Steve Vernon 1500m
Emma Mitchell Queens University AC Eamonn Christie 10,000m
Kerry O'Flaherty Newcastle & District AC Richard Rodgers 3000m SC
Michelle Finn Leevale AC Donie Walsh 3000m SC
Breege Connolly North Belfast Harriers AC Donie Walsh Marathon
Gladys Ganiel North Belfast Harriers AC Matt Shields Marathon
Laura Graham Mourne Runners AC Ryan Maxwell Marathon
Lizzie Lee Leevale AC Donie Walsh Marathon
Phil Healy Bandon AC Shane McCormack 4x100m Relay
Gina Akpe Moses Blackrock AC Andy Paul 4x100m Relay
Ciara Neville Emerald AC Noelle Morrissey 4x100m Relay
Joan Healy Bandon AC Alan Mahony 4x100m Relay
Niamh Whelan Ferrybank AC Drew & Hayley Harrison 4x100m Relay
Molly Scott SLOT AC Deirdre Scott 4x100m Relay
Davicia Patterson Beechmount Harriers AC 4x400m Relay
Claire Mooney UCD AC James Nolan 4x400m Relay
Sophie Becker St. Joseph's AC Jeremy Lyons 4x400m Relay
Sinead Denny DSD AC Paul Opperman 4x400m Relay
Ciara Deely KCH AC Nicola Barron 4x400m Relay
Catherine McManus DCH AC Brian Mac Manus 4x400m Relay
Leon Reid is provisionally selected pending outcome of IAAF transfer process.
