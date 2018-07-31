Limerick's Ciara Neville named on Irish squad for European Championships

U-20 4x100m relay team event, from left, Molly Scott of St Laurence O'Toole AC, Patience Jumbo-Gula of St Gerard’s AC, Gina Akpe-Moses of Blackrock AC and Ciara Neville of Emerald AC

Limerick's Ciara Neville will be looking to add to her U-20 European Championships silver relay medal as she has now been selected to represent Ireland at the Senior championships in Berlin, Germany. 

The championships take place from August 6 to 12 and will be televised on Eurosport

The Irish Squad in full

Name    Club       Coach    Event

Men                                    

Marcus Lawler   SLOT AC               Patricia Lawler   200m

Chris O'Donnell  North Sligo AC   Nick Dakin           400m

Zak Curran          DSD AC Craig Winrow     800m

Mark English       UCD AC Steve Magness   800m

Stephen Scullion               Clonliffe Harriers AC              Stephen Haas     10,000m

Ben Reynolds     North Down AC Tom Reynolds    110mH

Thomas Barr       Ferrybank AC     Drew & Hayley Harrison 400mH

Adam McMullen               Crusaders AC                     Long Jump

Cian McManamon           Westport AC      Micheal Doyle    20km Walk

Alex Wright         Leevale AC                         20km Walk

Brendan Boyce  Finn Valley AC    Rob Heffernan   50km Walk

Sergiu Ciobanu  Clonliffe Harriers AC       Jerry Kiernan      Marathon

Mick Clohisey     Raheny Shamrock AC      Dick Hooper       Marathon

Sean Hehir          Rathfarnham WSAF AC   Dick Hooper       Marathon

Paul Pollock        Annadale Striders AC      Andy Hobdell      Marathon

Kevin Seaward   St Malachy’s AC Andy Hobdell      Marathon

Chris O'Donnell  North Sligo AC   Nick Dakin           4x400m Relay

Brandon Arrey   Raheny Shamrock AC      Jeremy Lyons     4x400m Relay

Thomas Barr       Ferrybank AC     Drew & Hayley Harrison 4x400m Relay

Craig Newell       Ballymena & Antrim AC Ian Neely             4x400m Relay

Andrew Mellon  Crusaders AC      Brendan McConville        4x400m Relay

Dara Kervick       Clonliffe Harriers AC John Shields        4x400m Relay

Women                              

Phil Healy            Bandon AC          Shane McCormack           100m & 200m

Gina Akpe Moses             Blackrock AC      Andy Paul            100m

Siofra Cleirigh Buttner    DSD AC                800m

Claire Mooney   UCD AC James Nolan       800m

Ciara Mageean  UCD AC Steve Vernon      1500m

Emma Mitchell   Queens University AC     Eamonn Christie               10,000m

Kerry O'Flaherty               Newcastle & District AC Richard Rodgers               3000m SC

Michelle Finn      Leevale AC          Donie Walsh       3000m SC

Breege Connolly               North Belfast Harriers AC             Donie Walsh       Marathon

Gladys Ganiel     North Belfast Harriers AC             Matt Shields       Marathon

Laura Graham    Mourne Runners AC        Ryan Maxwell    Marathon

Lizzie Lee             Leevale AC          Donie Walsh       Marathon

Phil Healy            Bandon AC          Shane McCormack           4x100m Relay

Gina Akpe Moses             Blackrock AC      Andy Paul            4x100m Relay

Ciara Neville       Emerald AC         Noelle Morrissey              4x100m Relay

Joan Healy          Bandon AC          Alan Mahony      4x100m Relay

Niamh Whelan   Ferrybank AC     Drew & Hayley Harrison 4x100m Relay

Molly Scott         SLOT AC               Deirdre Scott     4x100m Relay

Davicia Patterson             Beechmount Harriers AC                             4x400m Relay

Claire Mooney   UCD AC James Nolan       4x400m Relay

Sophie Becker    St. Joseph's AC   Jeremy Lyons     4x400m Relay

Sinead Denny     DSD AC Paul Opperman  4x400m Relay

Ciara Deely         KCH AC Nicola Barron     4x400m Relay

Catherine McManus        DCH AC Brian Mac Manus             4x400m Relay

 

Leon Reid is provisionally selected pending outcome of IAAF transfer process.