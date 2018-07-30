WATCH: Highlights of Limerick FC's win over Waterford on Friday night
Shane Duggan in action against Waterford FC
Limerick secured three vital SSE Airtricity League points last Friday night against Waterford at the Markets Field. The 2-1 win was sealed by captain Shane Duggan's wonder strike.
See full highlights below.
Watch Shane Duggan's brilliant late strike for @LimerickFCie as the home side defeated @WaterfordFCie 2-1 pic.twitter.com/HyfWm6xnzD— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 30, 2018
