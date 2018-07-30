Exciting venue confirmed for Guinness Pro14 final

Celtic Park will host the 2019 Guinness PRO14 Final on May 25 as the Championship takes another historic step as the showpiece event is held outside of a traditional rugby venue for the very first time.



Fresh from the success of the 2018 Guinness PRO14 Final in Dublin that saw a new record attendance set for the third year in a row, Glasgow will play host as the Championship decider returns to Scotland for the first time since 2016.

Fans can register their interest below to gain Priority Access to tickets on August 20 before they go on general sale on August 21.



