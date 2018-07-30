LISTEN: How National and Local radio called the epic All Ireland semi final win for Limerick

The Limerick versus Cork All Ireland semi final yesterday will live long in the memory as one of the greatest games of hurling ever played.

While the players have control over what is going on, often supporters and indeed radio commentators can get caught up in the emotion of it all. (Full match report here)

The second clip is from RTE radio, where former Waterford star John Mullane runs out of breath as he tries to describe the unbelievable action that was unfolding in front of him.

John Mullane is in the press box and somehow it feels like he's on the pitch.



Pure radio gold, we think you will agree.

