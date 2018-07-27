Tough day for Limerick competitors at South of Ireland golf championships

Andrew McCormack from Castletroy Golf club is the sole remaining Limerick representative at the 2018 South of Ireland championship at Lahinch Golf Club.

Five Limerick based club players went into the first round of matchplay, where 64 becomes 32, however only one has survived.

With the second round of stroke play singles abandoned yesterday afternoon due to poor weather, the players were out early on the course this morning in some trying conditions. Mc Cormack defeat J Fox of Portmarnock 5/4 in an impressive display which sees him enter the second round of matchplay in what is one of the most prestigious and toughest amateur golf events in the World.

R Mullarney (Galway) bt M Reddan (Limerick) 7/6;

E Smith (Laytown/B’town) bt J Kehoe (Limerick) 3/2;

G Royston (Cotswold Downs LC, South Africa) bt D Brophy (Castleknock) 3/1;

P O’Keeffe (Douglas)bt M Nolan (Dun Laoghaire) 2H;

J McDonnell (Forrest Little) bt M Kalfjall (Wasby, Sweeden) 3/2;

H Foley (Royal Dublin) bt P Connolly (Killeen Castle) 7/5;

R Latimer (Knock) bt R Williamson (Holywood) 2/1;

J Sugrue (Mallow) bt J Madden (Royal Portrush) 3/1;

R Black (Hilton Templepatrick) bt D Coghlan (Portmarnock) 2/1;

P McKeever (Castle) bt J Ryan (Castletroy) 20th;

J Hickey (Cork) bt M Norton (Belvoir Park) 1H;

R Moran (Castle) bt T Clarke (Royal Portrush) 1H;

T Neenan (Lahinch) bt C Butler (Kinsale) 3/1;

J Blake (The Island) bt H Duggan (Kilkenny) 1H;

D Foy (Laytown/B’town) bt R Abernethy (Dun Laoghaire) 4/3;

R Lester (Hermitage) bt M Horan (Birr) 3/2;

J Yates (Naas) bt F O’Sullivan (Tralee) 2/1;

A Fahy (Dun Laoghaire) bt P Kerr (Royal Portrush) 19th;

S Desmond (Monkstown) bt N Carroll (Galway Bay) 3/2;

G O’Flaherty (Cork) bt M McKinstry (Cairndhu) 1H;

R O’Connor (Co Sligo) bt T McLarnon (Massereene) 3/2;

A McCormack (Castletroy) bt J Fox (Portmarnock) 5/4;

S Watts (Cairndhu) bt M O’Kelly (Limerick) 4/3;

M Power (Kilkenny) bt M Boucher (Carton House) 2/1;

A Gleeson (Castle) bt S Greenberg (Tandragee) 6/5;

K Egan (Carton House) bt M McClean (Malone) 2/1;

A Ryan (Thurles) bt P Coughlan (Castleknock) 4/3,

P Murphy (Rosslare) bt R Cannon (Balbriggan) 5/4;

M McCormack (Moss Creek USA) bt J Rackard (Enniscorthy) 2/1,

R Dutton (Tandragee) bt G Ward (Kinsale) 20th,

E Griffin (Waterford) bt R McKeever (Castle) 3/2,

C Rafferty (Dundalk) bt N Hearns (Mount Rath) 6/4;