Croke Park set for bumper weekend of hurling

Crowds in excess of 55,000 and 70,000 are expected at Croke Park this weekend for the GAA All-Ireland Hurling semi-finals.

On Saturday, Clare face Galway in the senior encounter at 5pm, while Dublin meet Galway beforehand at minor level.

On Sunday, it's the big one, from our point of view, as 3.30pm sees the meeting of Cork and Limerick. This game will be preceded by the minor clash of Kilkenny and Tipperary.

Tickets for both days are still available via the usual channels and as ever Croke Park would encourage fans to purchase beforehand.

Turnstiles open at 1.30pm tomorrow and at 12 noon on Sunday and supporters are advised to arrive early, soak up the atmosphere and follow instructions on the back of their tickets to find the easiest route to the stadium.

Information from Croke Park below is for supporters travelling to the game:

Only supporters with tickets for the Hogan Stand and Premium levels will be allowed onto Jones Road this weekend. We’d advise supporters with tickets for other parts of the stadium not to use the Croke Park Hotel as a meeting point on either day. No bags bigger than A4 are allowed in the stadium.

Bus, Rail, DART and LUAS all bring you within a 15-minute walk at most from the stadium. We advise anyone travelling to matches this weekend to use public transport wherever possible and if driving, to avail of the various park-and-ride facilities located around the outskirts of the city as parking is limited in the immediate area around the stadium due to event day road closures.

On Sunday, the GAA has designated the day as Lá na Gaeilge in support of Bliain na Gaeilge agus mar is gnáth beidh fáilte romhaibh bhur gcuid Gaeilge a úsáid ar an lá along with some special guests!

Finally, as part of the stadium’s Sustainability Work there will be spot prizes on Sunday for the lucky supporters who choose to leave the car at home and travel from Cork and Limerick using public transport.