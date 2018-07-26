Second day of South of Ireland abandoned at Lahinch Golf Club

The second round of the South of Ireland amateur championship at Lahinch Golf Club was abandoned today due to heavy rain.

The scores from yesterday's opening 18 holes will now stand with the top 64 players going into the weekend's match play.

Lahinch, the home of next years Irish Open, will post the draw for the match play later this evening.

Unfortunately Round 2 of #TheSouth @LahinchGolfClub has been abandoned due to deteriorating weather conditions. Top 64 from Round 1 will advance to matchplay tomorrow morning. Draw will be posted later this evening. @GUIGolf @GUIAcademy https://t.co/HfYp42DrMz — Lahinch Golf Club (@LahinchGolfClub) July 26, 2018