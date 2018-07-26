Second day of South of Ireland abandoned at Lahinch Golf Club
A general view of Lahinch Golf Club
The second round of the South of Ireland amateur championship at Lahinch Golf Club was abandoned today due to heavy rain.
The scores from yesterday's opening 18 holes will now stand with the top 64 players going into the weekend's match play.
Lahinch, the home of next years Irish Open, will post the draw for the match play later this evening.
Unfortunately Round 2 of #TheSouth @LahinchGolfClub has been abandoned due to deteriorating weather conditions. Top 64 from Round 1 will advance to matchplay tomorrow morning. Draw will be posted later this evening. @GUIGolf @GUIAcademy https://t.co/HfYp42DrMz— Lahinch Golf Club (@LahinchGolfClub) July 26, 2018
Andrew McCormack led the way for Limerick golfers in the opening round of the 2018 South of Ireland amateur championship in Lahinch. McCormack shot a -2 70 in the opening round with another 18 holes to be played today, ahead of the top 64 qualifiers taking part in the matchplay section of the weekend.
Round 1 Results Wed 25 July
CSS = 74
65
M Power (Kilkenny); R Black (Hilton Templepatrick)
66
J Sugrue (Mallow); J Yates (Naas); C Rafferty (Dundalk)
67
M McCormack (Moss Creek,USA)
68
J McDonnell (Forrest Little); C Butler (Kinsale); H Foley (Royal Dublin); G O'Flaherty (Cork)
69
R Dutton (Tandragee); R Lester (Hermitage); N Carroll (Galway Bay); H Duggan (Kilkenny); R Moran (Castle); R Cannon (Balbriggan)
70
J Hickey (Cork); A McCormack (Castletroy); P Coughlan (Castleknock); G Royston (Cotswold Downs LC, South Africa); R Mullarney (Galway); E Smith (Laytown & Bettystown); M McClean (Malone ); S Watts (Cairndhu)
71
J Ryan (Castletroy); A Gleeson (Castle); R Abernethy (Dun Laoghaire); A Fahy (Dun Laoghaire); R McKeever (Castle); R Williamson (Holywood); R Latimer (Knock ); E Griffin (Waterford); P Kerr (Royal Portrush); D Foy (Laytown & Bettystown); P McKeever (Castle)
72
M O'Kelly (Limerick); K Egan (Carton House); J Kehoe (Limerick); D Brophy (Castleknock); T McLarnon (Massereene); A Ryan (Thurles); J Fox (Portmarnock); M Norton (Belvoir Park); J Blake (The Island); S Desmond (Monkstown); G Ward (Kinsale); P O'Keeffe (Douglas); P Connolly (Killeen Castle)
73
M Kalfjall (Wäsby, Sweden); J Rackard (Enniscorthy); M McKinstry (Cairndhu); T Neenan (Lahinch); T Clarke (Royal Portrush); R O'Connor (Co. Sligo); P Murphy (Rosslare); M Nolan (Dun Laoghaire); Michael Reddan (Limerick); S Greenberg (Tandragee); M Boucher (Carton House); D Coghlan (Portmarnock)
74
M Horan (Birr); F O'Sullivan (Tralee); N Hearns (Mountrath); J Madden (Royal Portrush); K Shreves (Congressional Country Club, USA); D Morley (Oughterard); D McCusker (Moyola Park); R Berkeley (Dun Laoghaire); J Hearn (Tramore); E Rumley (Kinsale); A Doran (Co. Louth); J Whelan (Newlands)
75
D McMahon (Castletroy); J Walsh (Castle); C Woodroofe (Dun Laoghaire); G Dunne (Co. Louth); R Clarke (Wexford); R Brazill (Naas); T O'Connor (Athlone); K McCarthy (Kinsale); K Murphy (Dun Laoghaire); B Anderson (Royal Dublin); J Greene (Portmarnock); C Ryan (Dun Laoghaire); S Poucher (Limerick); H O'Hare (Fortwilliam); M Looby (Greystones); S Walsh (Portmarnock); P O'Hara (Kilkenny); O O'Brien (Limerick); R O'Doherty (Enniscrone ); S Flanagan (Co. Sligo); L Power (Galway); O Devereux (Carton House)
76
J Maginn (Mourne); P Murray (Clontarf); D Callister (Mount Murray, Isle of Man); P O'Connor (Macroom); G O'Mahony (Fota Island); H Gillivan (Westport); N McCann (Lurgan); N Schaffrath (GLC Berlin-Wannsee, Germany); G Collins (Rosslare); D Brady (Co. Sligo); P Carey (Nenagh); J Lyons (Galway)
77
J Bolger (Jnr) (Courtown); M O'Neill (Coollattin); S Barker (Mourne); R Knightly (Royal Dublin); P Sheehan (Ballybunion); P Brennan (Belvoir Park); J O'Leary (Dromoland); R Pierse (Grange); B Shally (Dromoland); J Doherty (Carton House); B Gilligan (Woodstock); M Burke (Galway)
78
T Ford (Co. Sligo); E Stack (Ballybunion); P Flynn (Tramore); A McDaid (Palmerstown House Estate); E Long (Monkstown); D Crawford (Bundoran); G McGrane (The Royal Dublin); M Buggy (Castlecomer); I O'Rourke (Royal Dublin)
79
R Kenny (Arklow); S Carter (Royal Dublin); J Temple (Portmarnock); T Cleary (Woodstock); C Geraghty (Laytown & Bettystown)
80
C Feeney (Co. Sligo); S Hogan (Nenagh); J Fletcher (Warrenpoint); G Nugent (Kilkenny )
81
R McCormack (Palmerstown House Estate); E Farrell (Ardee); I Bohane (Lee Valley); M McHugh (Abu Dhabi National, UAE); C Cunningham (Carton House)
82
G Fitzmaurice (Balcarrick); M McKenna (Dun Laoghaire)
83
D Murphy (Portarlington)
84
M Kennelly (Galway Bay); G Carr (Mullingar)
85
C Twomey (Fermoy ); B Loftus (Lahinch); C Vaughan (Limerick)
88
K Daniels (Loughrea)
