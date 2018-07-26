Second day of South of Ireland abandoned at Lahinch Golf Club

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Second day of South of Ireland abandoned at Lahinch Golf Club

A general view of Lahinch Golf Club

The second round of the South of Ireland amateur championship at Lahinch Golf Club was abandoned today due to heavy rain. 

The scores from yesterday's opening 18 holes will now stand with the top 64 players going into the weekend's match play. 

Lahinch, the home of next years Irish Open, will post the draw for the match play later this evening. 