Limerick golfers to the fore at South of Ireland championships

Andrew McCormack led the way for Limerick golfers at yesterday's opening round of the 2018 South of Ireland amateur championship in Lahinch.

McCormack shot a -2 70 in the opening round with another 18 holes to be played today, ahead of the top 64 qualifiers taking part in the matchplay section of the weekend.

Other Limerick scores are below in bold.

Round 1 Results Wed 25 July

CSS = 74

65

M Power (Kilkenny); R Black (Hilton Templepatrick)

66

J Sugrue (Mallow); J Yates (Naas); C Rafferty (Dundalk)

67

M McCormack (Moss Creek,USA)

68

J McDonnell (Forrest Little); C Butler (Kinsale); H Foley (Royal Dublin); G O'Flaherty (Cork)

69

R Dutton (Tandragee); R Lester (Hermitage); N Carroll (Galway Bay); H Duggan (Kilkenny); R Moran (Castle); R Cannon (Balbriggan)

70

J Hickey (Cork); A McCormack (Castletroy); P Coughlan (Castleknock); G Royston (Cotswold Downs LC, South Africa); R Mullarney (Galway); E Smith (Laytown & Bettystown); M McClean (Malone ); S Watts (Cairndhu)

71

J Ryan (Castletroy); A Gleeson (Castle); R Abernethy (Dun Laoghaire); A Fahy (Dun Laoghaire); R McKeever (Castle); R Williamson (Holywood); R Latimer (Knock ); E Griffin (Waterford); P Kerr (Royal Portrush); D Foy (Laytown & Bettystown); P McKeever (Castle)

72

M O'Kelly (Limerick); K Egan (Carton House); J Kehoe (Limerick); D Brophy (Castleknock); T McLarnon (Massereene); A Ryan (Thurles); J Fox (Portmarnock); M Norton (Belvoir Park); J Blake (The Island); S Desmond (Monkstown); G Ward (Kinsale); P O'Keeffe (Douglas); P Connolly (Killeen Castle)

73

M Kalfjall (Wäsby, Sweden); J Rackard (Enniscorthy); M McKinstry (Cairndhu); T Neenan (Lahinch); T Clarke (Royal Portrush); R O'Connor (Co. Sligo); P Murphy (Rosslare); M Nolan (Dun Laoghaire); Michael Reddan (Limerick); S Greenberg (Tandragee); M Boucher (Carton House); D Coghlan (Portmarnock)

74

M Horan (Birr); F O'Sullivan (Tralee); N Hearns (Mountrath); J Madden (Royal Portrush); K Shreves (Congressional Country Club, USA); D Morley (Oughterard); D McCusker (Moyola Park); R Berkeley (Dun Laoghaire); J Hearn (Tramore); E Rumley (Kinsale); A Doran (Co. Louth); J Whelan (Newlands)

75

D McMahon (Castletroy); J Walsh (Castle); C Woodroofe (Dun Laoghaire); G Dunne (Co. Louth); R Clarke (Wexford); R Brazill (Naas); T O'Connor (Athlone); K McCarthy (Kinsale); K Murphy (Dun Laoghaire); B Anderson (Royal Dublin); J Greene (Portmarnock); C Ryan (Dun Laoghaire); S Poucher (Limerick); H O'Hare (Fortwilliam); M Looby (Greystones); S Walsh (Portmarnock); P O'Hara (Kilkenny); O O'Brien (Limerick); R O'Doherty (Enniscrone ); S Flanagan (Co. Sligo); L Power (Galway); O Devereux (Carton House)

76

J Maginn (Mourne); P Murray (Clontarf); D Callister (Mount Murray, Isle of Man); P O'Connor (Macroom); G O'Mahony (Fota Island); H Gillivan (Westport); N McCann (Lurgan); N Schaffrath (GLC Berlin-Wannsee, Germany); G Collins (Rosslare); D Brady (Co. Sligo); P Carey (Nenagh); J Lyons (Galway)

77

J Bolger (Jnr) (Courtown); M O'Neill (Coollattin); S Barker (Mourne); R Knightly (Royal Dublin); P Sheehan (Ballybunion); P Brennan (Belvoir Park); J O'Leary (Dromoland); R Pierse (Grange); B Shally (Dromoland); J Doherty (Carton House); B Gilligan (Woodstock); M Burke (Galway)

78

T Ford (Co. Sligo); E Stack (Ballybunion); P Flynn (Tramore); A McDaid (Palmerstown House Estate); E Long (Monkstown); D Crawford (Bundoran); G McGrane (The Royal Dublin); M Buggy (Castlecomer); I O'Rourke (Royal Dublin)

79

R Kenny (Arklow); S Carter (Royal Dublin); J Temple (Portmarnock); T Cleary (Woodstock); C Geraghty (Laytown & Bettystown)

80

C Feeney (Co. Sligo); S Hogan (Nenagh); J Fletcher (Warrenpoint); G Nugent (Kilkenny )

81

R McCormack (Palmerstown House Estate); E Farrell (Ardee); I Bohane (Lee Valley); M McHugh (Abu Dhabi National, UAE); C Cunningham (Carton House)

82

G Fitzmaurice (Balcarrick); M McKenna (Dun Laoghaire)

83

D Murphy (Portarlington)

84

M Kennelly (Galway Bay); G Carr (Mullingar)

85

C Twomey (Fermoy ); B Loftus (Lahinch); C Vaughan (Limerick)

88

K Daniels (Loughrea)