Limerick versus Cork hurling semi final breaks 60,000 ticket sales

Over 60,000 tickets have now been sold for this Sunday's All Ireland hurling semi final between Limerick and Cork at Croke Park.

The Munster derby could not be a sell out (82,000) if ticket sales continue at the current rate. With several thousand fans expected to buy their tickets on the day, the attendance at the time of Sunday's 3.30pm throw in, could exceed last season's semi final attendance of 72,000 between Waterford and Cork.

Tickets are on sale in Centra or SuperValu shops or online at gaa.tickets.ie

Seated tickets for the Hogan, Cusack and Davin stands are €45 for adults. There are juvenile tickets of €5 available for the Cusack and Davin stands only.

Hill 16 terrace tickets are €30. Group tickets are available through the clubs. There is also a student and senior citizens concession (Cusack & Davin stands only) with patrons to purchase full price tickets and get rebate of €10 with valid ID on matchday.

