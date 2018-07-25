Limerick Cricket Club reach historic All Ireland semi final

Limerick Cricket Club progressed to their first ever All-Ireland Semi Final last weekend, following a remarkable 113 run victory over Knockharley of Meath in the Quarter Final of the National Cup in Adare.



Winning the toss, Limerick elected to bat first on another humid day at the Manor Fields. Limerick posted 260-9 off 40 overs, due in no small part to an 8th wicket partnership of 103 runs between Swaroop Burra (75 off 66) and Mudassar Aziz (47* off 53).

In response Knockharley were dismissed for 147 off 32.1 overs. The pick of the Limerick bowlers was Mustafa Sidiqi. The CBS student took 3-28 in a fine display of pace bowling.

The draw for the semi-finals will take place on Thursday. Limerick will be hoping for a home semi-final following victories over Longford and Cregagh (Belfast) in Adare this season.

The semi-final will take place on August 12 with the final set for Belfast on September 2. Meanwhile, Limerick face Kerry in the Munster Senior Cup Semi Final at home this Sunday at 12 noon. Hopes are high that this team can end the 24 year wait for Munster Senior Cup glory. For more on Limerick Cricket Club, check out www.limerickcricket.com

