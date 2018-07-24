Guinness Pro14 confirm conference make ups for 2018/19 season

The team line-ups for the Guinness PRO14 Conferences will remain unchanged for the upcoming season to ensure a balance of fixtures for all teams across the initial two seasons following expansion.

Acorrding to the Pro14 organisers, "This decision comes after consultation with clubs across the Guinness PRO14 to determine the best course of action for the Championship and all of the teams who compete in it. The overriding factor in this decision was the ability to ensure equal home and away fixtures for each team across a two-year window. It also means that each team will have played away to all of the other sides in that same period meaning no fan will miss out on the diverse spread of talent that exists in the Guinness PRO14.

The first Guinness PRO14 season proved a hit with attendances, viewership and digital audiences all growing while the Championship set a new try-scoring record thanks to the fastest rucks in world rugby (81% three seconds or less).

Conference A

- Glasgow Warriors

- Munster Rugby

- Toyota Cheetahs

- Cardiff Blues

- Ospreys

- Connacht Rugby

- Zebre



Conference B

- Leinster Rugby

- Scarlets

- Edinburgh Rugby

- Ulster Rugby

- Benetton Rugby

- Dragons

- Southern Kings

Key Figures – Guinness PRO14 2017/18

Attendances

- Overall attendance: 1,307,949 (+10%)

- Final Series attendance: 98,808 (+25%)

- Eight clubs have grown attendances (+13.9% average)

- Glasgow Warriors sold out for EVERY game

Game Play

- New try-scoring record: 681 (second year in a row to break the record)

- Fifth year in a row that try-scoring has increased

- 5.9 tries per game: highest of European leagues

- Fastest Rucks in club rugby globally: 81% at three seconds or less

- Fewest TMO referrals in club rugby globally: 1.8 per game



Guinness PRO14 Final

- Record attendance: 46,092

- Sean Cronin: First player to score in three finals

- Johnny McNicholl: First player to score a hat-trick in final

- Record number of tries: 9

- Record total of points: 72

- Jordan Larmour: Youngest ever try scorer at 20 years 350 days

International Rugby

- Ireland win the Grand Slam, Celtic nations finish 1,2,3 for the first time since 1975

- Ireland, Wales, Scotland all recorded wins over Southern Hemisphere

- 65 international debuts from PRO14 in a year (constant stream of world-class talent emerging)

- Total number of internationals appearing: 287

European Rugby

- Leinster and Cardiff – first time to have two European winners in one season