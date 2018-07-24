Aisling Annacotty to represent Limerick at Volkswagen Junior Masters

The annual Volkswagen Junior Masters is now just days away and Limerick's Aisling Annacotty are set to contest for one of the most coveted prizes in Irish Junior Football. They are just one of 16 clubs that have been invited to compete in a tournament that has entries from teams nationwide.

The tournament will take place in the AUL Complex, Clonshaugh, Dublin 17 on Saturday July 28 and Sunday July 29. Now in its fifth year, the tournament has grown significantly in terms of its recognition and importance amongst the Irish grassroots soccer community. Defending champions Belvedere FC will try to capture another title against fifteen other teams from around the country.

The winning team receives a €2,500 grant for their club, while all competing teams will receive an Umbro team kit for the competition. This year’s tournament will take a slightly different format than previous years and is now open to under-13 teams with squads of 14 people competing at 9 a-side.

The winners of last year’s tournament went on to take part in the bi-annual Volkswagen Junior World Masters in Berlin. Belvedere FC represented Ireland on the global stage and gave a fantastic account of themselves, topping their group and losing narrowly to Austria in the semi-finals. To cap off a fantastic weekend their goalkeeper, Adam Banim, was named goalkeeper of the tournament.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/volks wagenjuniormastersireland/