Old Crescent confirm backroom team for new season

Old Crescent RFC have confirmed their new look backroom team for the upcoming season. The Rosbrien based side will ply their trade in Division 2A of the All Ireland League next season, having been promoted as undefeated champions of Division 2B last time out.

The Limerick side will be coached this season by Matt Brown, who coach Crescent College Comprehensive's SCT last season. While Eugene McGovern will once more take the role of director of rugby.

Brendan Guilfoyle, a member of last season's backroom team and also an integral part of the senior side at number eight, has to Malahide RFC.

Old Crescent will be captained next season by former Cork Con star David O'Brien

For more Limerick Leader Sport click here: