St Colm's Basketball represent Ireland in Gniezno, Poland

St Colm's Basketball Club were recently invited to take part in the 16th International Basketball Tournament in Gniezno Poland.

Featuring 38 teams, from 10 countries, there were 107 matches played over three days the tournament is a festival of basketball.

St Colm's sent squads to compete in the U-18 and U-15 girls competitions and the girls did Limerick proud.

With most of the squad playing up an age group the U-18s started at a disadvantage but they played some fantastic basketball.

Their game against the English side 'Solent Kestrels' was particularly intense and one of the games of the tournament as both teams hustled hard and tough.

The U-15s were drawn in a tough pool with teams from Poland, Wales and England.

However the girls won 4 of their 5 games to top their group and qualified for the first and second place play off against Russian juggernauts Legion Krasnoyarsk.

The Russians had swept all before them winning their games by 80+ points. Our girls gave them their toughest game of the weekend but the Russians ran out worthy winners.

However, finishing second of 13 teams, some of whom were national teams, was a great achievement and was the highest finish of any Irish team in the history of the tournament.

The St Colm's coaches were extremely happy with the performances of both teams and the experience will really stand to this group of talented girls in the future.

The club would like to thank to all coaches and parents who organised the trip and a special thanks to Awake and Dreaming Photography and Home Advantage Sports who sponsored the new gear for the girls.

