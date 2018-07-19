Clonbrien Hero takes Limerick’s Irish Greyhound Derby place

ALL conquering Clonbrien Hero won the Limerick Greyhound Stadium Derby Trial and is Shelbourne Park bound.

Owned in Athlacca by Kay Murphy, Clonbrien Hero will head up the Limerick challenge for the Irish Greyhound Derby.

The Graham Holland trained runner had a length to spare in 29.99 for the 500 last Saturday in Limerick. Beaten into second was Beara Gig for Laurence O’Rourke and trainer Margaret Bolton.

Just over a month ago, Clonbrien Hero collected the first prize of €15,000 in Tralee in the Kerry GAA Supporters Race of Champions.

Already a winner of the Produce Stakes, the Laurels, Night of Stars and Limerick’s Irish St Leger, that win brought the Clonbrien Hero winnings to over €100,000.

The 2018 BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby sees an increased prize fund of €300,000. The total jackpot will see a greater distribution as unplaced finalists including semi and quarters will receive a significant increase. Payments will be staggered for heat winners with larger rewards for greyhounds winning later rounds, particularly quarter and semi-finals.

The Irish Greyhound Derby, now in its 87th year, begins on Friday August 17 in Dublin’s Shelbourne Park with the final on Saturday September 22. Both the semi finals and final will be broadcast live on RTE.

Elsewhere this week, Club Limerick (Limerick GAA Supporters Club) announced they are hosting a Community Night at Limerick Greyhound Stadium on Friday 21 – the night before the Irish Derby Final.

Club Limerick have unveiled a package of race sponsorship, advertising and restaurant offers for the event.

Admission tickets are available at €10 per person, which entitles you entry to the stadium on the night, entry into the buster race where you could win €250 and also an opportunity to be in the door prize draw of €1,000.

All finances raised from this event will go towards the overall support of Limerick GAA hurling and football teams.

The Club Limerick committee members organising the event are Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan; Limerick GAA secretary Mike O’Riordan; Limerick GAA Treasurer Liam Bourke; Limerick GAA IT Officer Liam Aherne, Club Limerick Chairman, Sean Scanlan; John McDonnell, Brendan Ring, Mary Hassett, Majella Scanlon, David McGuinness, Corona Ryan, Edmond Madigan, Brian O’Halloran, Eamon O’Neill, Kenneth Dawson, Joe Hannon, Mary O’Mahoney and John Doyle.

Back on the track there was an Roadbridge A1 525 in Limerick on Saturday. Victory, in 28,47, went to Stonepark Noel for Michael and Sean O’Dwyer. The Michael O’Donovan trained runner had five lengths to spare on the line. Second was Dunsallagh Mike for Sean Hehir.

On Friday in Limerick, the Pat Buckley trained Jock won the Vetsearch A2/A3 525. In 29.06 the Michael O’Sullivan owned runner had eight lengths to spare over Portdrine Lord in second for Liam Carroll of Cratloe.

Another highlight on the night was Dominic Lipper’s Our Pit Pony winning an A3 525 in 29.44.

The Denis O’Malley trained winner was four and a half lengths clear of second-placed Ballymartin Ron for Sean Roche and Patrick Keyes.