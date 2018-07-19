Limerick SFC round three previews

THIS weekend there are three games in the Limerick SFC.

Round two was back in mid-April.

There are changes to the Limerick club football championship matches this weekend after the senior hurlers advanced to the All Ireland SHC semi final.

There were a total of 20 games down for decision between this Thursday and Sunday across the SFC, IFC and JAFC but four games involving dual players that are members of John Kiely's have been changed with Na Piarsaigh, Oola, St Patricks and Castlemahon the clubs with senior hurlers involved.

Adare v Monaleen

Thursday July 19 in Clarina at 7,30

The champions of the last two years meeting and both undefeated so far. Champions Adare have beaten Ballylanders and Dromcollogher-Broadford and now hold a panel that have the confidence that comes with success and also a big number trained with the county seniors this season.

Monaleen, likely to be without Brian Donovan, played both their games to-date within 72-hours – beating St Senans and drawing with Na Piarsaigh.

When they sides met last year it finished 1-13 each.

Ballylanders v Drom-Broadford

Saturday July 21 in Kilmallock at 7.30

Both saw their 2017 championship ended by Adare – Ballylanders at the quarter final and Drom-Broadford at the semi final.

This season both have already lost to the champions – Ballylanders also drew with St Senans while Drom-Broadford beat Na Piarsaigh.

The west Limerick men also have some credible ACFL results to boost confidence for this key game.

Ballysteen v Newcastle West

Sunday July 22 in Rathkeale at 7.30

Different 2017 for these sides – Newcastle West losing the county final, Ballysteen winning a relegation play-off.

Newcastle West, who recently retained Rathkeale’s 7-a-side competition, have two Limerick SFC wins – beating St Patricks and Fr Caseys.

Ballysteen lost to St Kierans and beat Oola in this championship so far.

Last year these sides finished level and earlier this year a draw was also the result in the ACFL.