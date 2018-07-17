Limerick GAA officials alter club championship schedule as hurlers reach Croke Park
2017 Limerick SFC winners Adare
THERE are changes to the Limerick club football championship matches next weekend after the senior hurlers advanced to the All Ireland SHC semi final.
There were a total of 20 games down for decision between this Thursday and Sunday across the SFC, IFC and JAFC but four games involving dual players that are members of John Kiely's have been changed with Na Piarsaigh, Oola, St Patricks and Castlemahon among the clubs with senior hurlers involved.
Limerick's July 29 All Ireland SHC semi final has also resulted in a restructured club fixture programme.
The following weekend, July 26-29 comes the changes. This weekend was scheduled for club hurling championship with round three games across the top three tiers.
These games have now been moved back one week to August 2-5.
The weekend of July 26-29 will now be another football weekend with the SFC and IFC round four fixtures, originally set for August.
So back-to-back weekends of club football championship over the next two weekends.
Pending the progress of John Kiey's senior hurlers, there could also be back-to-back weekends of club hurling action with round four games in the Master Fixture list for August 9-12.
LIMERICK SFC ROUND THREE
Thursday July 19
Adare v Monaleen in Clarina at 7.30pm
Saturday July 21
Ballylanders v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Kilmallock at 7.30pm
Sunday July 22
Ballysteen v Newcastle West in Bog Garden at 7.30pm
LIMERICK IFC ROUND THREE
Friday July 20
Glin v Athea in Newcastle West at 7.30pm
Rathkeale v Gerald Griffins in Askeaton at 7.30pm
Saturday July 21
Pallasgreen v Mungret in Claughaun at 7.30pm
Bruff v Claughaun in Caherconlish at 5.00pm
Sunday July 22
Galbally v Mountcollins in Feenagh at 7.30pm
LIMERICK JAFC ROUND TWO
Thursday July 19
Crecora v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Mungret at 7.30pm
Kilteely-Dromkeen v Newcastle West in Kilbreedy at 7.30pm
Ballylanders v Cappagh in Ballyagran at 7.30pm
Ballybricken-Bohermore v Ballybrown in Caherdavin at 7.30pm
Friday July 20
Cappamore v Fedamore in Caherconlish at 7.30pm
Saturday July 21
Croom v South Liberties in Fedamore at 7.30pm
Sunday July 22
Oola v Pallasgreen in Cappamore at 7.30pm
Fr Caseys v Bruree in Feenagh at 7.30pm
