Limerick GAA officials alter club championship schedule as hurlers reach Croke Park

THERE are changes to the Limerick club football championship matches next weekend after the senior hurlers advanced to the All Ireland SHC semi final.

There were a total of 20 games down for decision between this Thursday and Sunday across the SFC, IFC and JAFC but four games involving dual players that are members of John Kiely's have been changed with Na Piarsaigh, Oola, St Patricks and Castlemahon among the clubs with senior hurlers involved.

Limerick's July 29 All Ireland SHC semi final has also resulted in a restructured club fixture programme.

The following weekend, July 26-29 comes the changes. This weekend was scheduled for club hurling championship with round three games across the top three tiers.

These games have now been moved back one week to August 2-5.

The weekend of July 26-29 will now be another football weekend with the SFC and IFC round four fixtures, originally set for August.

So back-to-back weekends of club football championship over the next two weekends.

Pending the progress of John Kiey's senior hurlers, there could also be back-to-back weekends of club hurling action with round four games in the Master Fixture list for August 9-12.

LIMERICK SFC ROUND THREE

Thursday July 19

Adare v Monaleen in Clarina at 7.30pm

Saturday July 21

Ballylanders v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Kilmallock at 7.30pm

Sunday July 22

Ballysteen v Newcastle West in Bog Garden at 7.30pm

LIMERICK IFC ROUND THREE

Friday July 20

Glin v Athea in Newcastle West at 7.30pm

Rathkeale v Gerald Griffins in Askeaton at 7.30pm

Saturday July 21

Pallasgreen v Mungret in Claughaun at 7.30pm

Bruff v Claughaun in Caherconlish at 5.00pm

Sunday July 22

Galbally v Mountcollins in Feenagh at 7.30pm

LIMERICK JAFC ROUND TWO

Thursday July 19

Crecora v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Mungret at 7.30pm

Kilteely-Dromkeen v Newcastle West in Kilbreedy at 7.30pm

Ballylanders v Cappagh in Ballyagran at 7.30pm

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Ballybrown in Caherdavin at 7.30pm

Friday July 20

Cappamore v Fedamore in Caherconlish at 7.30pm

Saturday July 21

Croom v South Liberties in Fedamore at 7.30pm

Sunday July 22

Oola v Pallasgreen in Cappamore at 7.30pm

Fr Caseys v Bruree in Feenagh at 7.30pm