WATCH: Match highlights as Limerick hurlers beat Kilkenny for first time since 1973

LIMERICK ended a 45 year wait to beat Kilkenny in the All Ireland SHC this Sunday after a pulsating quarter final in Thurles.

It was lucky 13 for John Kiely's men with a 0-27 to 1-22 victory in Semple Stadium.

Limerick and Kilkenny had met 12 previous times in championship hurling - the ‘Cats’ wing all six meetings since Limerick's last win in ‘73 All Ireland SHC final.

What a spectacular hurling quarter-final! It finishes Limerick 0-27 Kilkenny 1-22. Limerick march on to meet Cork in the semi-final!

Check out the full-time highlights here! pic.twitter.com/D4Svgikqgb — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 15, 2018

That was until this two point victory that sets up an All Ireland semi final with Munster champions Cork in Croke Park on Sunday July 29 at 3.30.

Limerick had 11 different scorers from play, accounting for 24-points from play. Kilkenny hit the front with six minutes to play when Richie Hogan goaled but the response was superb and Limerick scored five of the last six scores to edge the win.

Read full match report here.