Limerick Senior Camogie side face must win in Waterford

The Limerick senior camogie side face a must win All ireland tie against Waterford this Saturday.

The clash, which throws in at 5pm in Walsh Park, is Limerick's final group game of the Liberty Insurance sponsored championship.

Limerick are still in search of their first win, following losses to Galway and Kilkenny, while drawing with Clare.

Limerick manager Declan Nash admits that this weekend's tie is non negotiable. They just have to win.

“We are in a position where we are only worrying about ourselves. We have to win this week to get to three points and then it all comes down to next weekend, which sadly, we have no part in”

Nash is referring to the fact the Limerick are currently on one point. Level with Clare. However, Clare and Waterford (no points) play eachother on the last day.

The three sides are all chasing down that final playoff spot, with Clare down to face Kilkenny this weekend.

“We have a full squad to choose from, we are looking to get the rub of the green. We feel that the games so far have not been reflective of the work we have been putting in. The girls know that and they want to make sure we get the rewards we deserve.”

Limerick travel to Walsh Park overly reliant on the free taking of Niamh Mulcahy. The Ahane star has hit 24 of Limerick's 33 points and has created even more chances for her team-mates.

Nash believes however that the chances are coming.

“We just need to convert what we are creating. If we do that, we will be fine”