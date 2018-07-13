Greyhounds: Irish Laurels title bid for Nash and McManus in Cork

THERE is Limerick interest in the Irish Laurels final in Cork. Last year the title was won by Clonbrien Hero for Athlacca’s Kay Murphy and trainer Graham Holland.

This Saturday the Gerry McManus and Noel Nash owned Clearly Written carry the Limerick hopes. The Denis O’Malley trainer runner will be in trap six for the final, where €30000 is the first prize in Curraheen Park. Also in the final is the Pat Buckley trained Nice Mystery for owner Austin Whelan.

Another finalist is Native Chimes, who was runner up in Limerick’s Irish St Leger final.

Back in Limerick there was Friday and Saturday night racing as usual last weekend.

Ger Carmody had the first winner of the night on Friday when She Wolf of France won a S8 Bitch 350. The winner’s time was 19.57 with half a length to spare on the line. Second was Yankee On for Askeaton’s MJ Kehoe and Patrick Moroney.

There was an Askeaton winner in an A3 525 when Michael O’Connell had Hazelhill Tess as a four lengths winner in 29.35. Second was Mountplummer for Gearoid Kelly of Broadford.

There was a novice won for LoughGur Tom. Bruff’s Patrick Condon won the N1/A7 525 in 29.68 with LoughGur Tom. Three lengths back in second was Keeperhill Kirby for Nicholas Colton of Newport and trainer Barbara Rees Jones.

The Ballysheedy based Soldier On syndicate won with Rhuta Wonder in a S9/S10 350. In 19.87 the winner was four lengths clear of Box Office Hope for James Kelly of Kilmeedy.

The Eamonn Quinn trained Da Belles Chancer won an A8 525. In 29.99 the winner had half a length to spare on the line over Matsy and Patsy for Gerard Howard of O’Briens Bridge.

There was an A4 525 win for Excess Weight for John Kirwan of Co Laois. The winning time was 29.33. Five and a half lengths back in second was Battle Hardened for Aisling Arthur of Ennis.

Pallasgreen’s Abbi and Patricia Ryan won with Junction Annie in a S4 350. The winning time was 19.28 and good enough for a half length win. Second was Tally Ho Captain for Irma Wall of Rathkeale.

The Stephen Murray trained Selinas Chico won an A5 525 for Roscrea owners Sam Conlon and Jack Ryan. The winner was a length clear on the line in 29.69. Second was Saint Sebastian for Kilmallock’s Paul Cranley.

Cratloe’s Liam Carroll won with Portdrine Lord in an A2 525. In 29.05 the winner had a length to spare on the line. Second was Rahina Wilton for Richard Quinn and Michael O’Connell.

Ballysheedy’s John Ryan had Sheedy Sky as an A5 525 winner. In 29.48 the winner had half a length to spare over Miss Bluesky for John Murphy.

The final race of the night was an Open S1 350 and victory went to Sean Roche and Patrick Keyes with Ballymartin Hero. The winner was two lengths clear in 18.99. Second was Abbeyfeale’s Joe Begley with Deadly Pepe.

On Saturday, the Meanus based Don’t Tell Man syndicate won the opening S7 350 with Only For Rory. In 19.38 the winner was four lengths clear of Go Bobby Go for Hughie Keleghan.

Kilmallock’s Gus O’Keeffe had Bindi Girl as a N2/A9 525 winner in 29.43. All of 10 and a half lengths back in second was Downtown Banter for trainer Pat Conway and Killaloe owner Michael O’Donovan.

Rathkeale’s Walls of Tally Ho won with Tally Ho Whisper in an A4 525. The winner was half a length clear in 29.89. Cratloe’s Liam Carroll had the second dog home in Portdrine Power.

Carroll did get a winner when Portdrine King won an A5 525 in 29.18. A length and a half back in second was Paw Print for Carmel Hennessy of Hospital.

There was a sprint win for Caherconlish’s John and Seamus Rainsford. Their Adamant Page won in 19.23. Two lengths back in second in the S5 350 was Bettyville Ivy for Joan Cregan of Glin.

Ballingarry’s Kathy Scanlon won an A3 550 with Ballyelan Turbo. The winning time was 30.40. A length and a half back in second was Porter Mechanic for Andrew and Eddie Barrett of Kilmallock.

Scanlon was earlier denied another win when her No Nana was second in an A6 525. The winner was Snuggie Bootsy for Breda Casey of Newmarket on Fergus, who had two lengths to spare in 29.43.

There was a S6 350 win for the Shannon based Buttsys Buckos syndicate. The Stephen Murray trained Gonzo Alonso won in 19.20. Three lengths back in second was Balliniska Amy for Thomas Quaid of Feohanagh.

An A7 525 was won in 29.58 by Hairy Pawter for Chris O’Dwyer of Clonpet. Beaten two lengths into second was Knock All Oscar for Andrew Barrett of Kilmallock.

There was a sprint win for Rockalong Aqua in a S3 350. The Donncha McNamara trained winner had three lengths to spare in 18.88. Second was Greenisle Apollo for Sean Mulcahy.

