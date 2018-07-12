Opinion: The GAA are always trying to complicate things

ITS hard to fathom the lengths that GAA officials go to in their quest to complicate matters!

Last Sunday, Limerick played in the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship Quarter-Final Round One.

Yes, round one!

Because, there is now a group phase at the quarter final stage. So Limerick have now to play Kilkenny on July 21/22.

It now seems that every single inter-county championship has a different format.

But this minor set-up is bizarre.

Last Sunday was Limerick’s sixth game of the season – five Munster MHC group games and a provincial final.

Last Sunday was Galway’s first game!

This Sunday, Galway play Kilkenny, who have six previous games.

Croke Park officials appear able to push through certain rules when they wish, so surely the Galway minor hurlers should play in the Leinster Championship like their senior and U-21 teams.

Last week they won the Leinster U-21 hurling title at the first time of asking. The finalists from Munster and Leinster now advance to the All Ireland semi finals and surely this is a format that would make sense for the minor championship, which by the way was also changed from U-18 to U-17 this season.