Ticket and TV details for Limerick and Kilkenny All Ireland hurling clash

TICKETS have gone on public sale for Sunday's All Ireland SHC quarter final between Limerick and Kilkenny.

The game has been confirmed for Semple Stadium in Thurles with a 2pm start this Sunday, July 15.

And, the game is set for live television coverage on RTE One as part of a Sunday Game double-header with the All Ireland SFC quarter final between Kerry and Galway live from Croke Park at 4pm.

The FIFA World Cup will be live on RTE Two, also at 4pm.

The curtain-raiser to Limerick and Kilkenny will be the All Ireland minor hurling championship meeting of Galway and Kilkenny at 12noon.

Tickets for Limerick v Kilkenny are available to purchase online at http://gaa.tickets.ie and from Centra and SuperValu outlets.

There is a pre-purchase saving of €5 on stand tickets.

Tickets for both the 'Old Stand' (Ardán O'Coinneáin or Kinane Stand) and the 'New Stand' (Ardán O'Riáin) are priced at €30 if bought ahead of matchday.

On Sunday, stand tickets will cost €35.

At present only the Killinan End terrace will be open, unless demand deems otherwise. Terrace tickets cost €25.

Juvenile and OAP tickets are also available.