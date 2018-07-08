Betting: Limerick installed as fourth favourites for All Ireland hurling crown
Limerick supporter Pat Carroll from Croom prior to the start of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final match between Carlow and Limerick
Following Galway's coronation as Leinster Champions for a second successive season (they secured a 1-28 to 3-15 win over Kilkenny in their final reply at Semple Stadium) they were quickly shortened further as All-Ireland favourites with bookmakers Boylesports.
Now 10/11 at the head of the betting, having been cut in from 6/5, Galway are clear favourites with little contention as Cork are next at 3/1. Limerick are fourth favourites following their win over Carlow, while Wexford, winners over Westmeath, have been priced up at 16/1.
The defeat for Kilkenny saw them eased out to 8/1 from 6/1 for the Liam McCarthy Cup.
Aoife Heffron, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented “Kilkenny weren’t going down without a fight, but Galway dug deep and rallied together in the second half to defend and retain their Leinster Championship title. The win has cemented their position as All-Ireland favourites even further as their odds were slashed to 10/11 from 6/5 seeing them completely dominate the market.”
Outright Betting
Galway 10/11
Cork 3/1
Clare 6/1
Limerick 8/1
Kilkenny 8/1
Wexford 16/1
