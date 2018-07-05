Limerick's Cian McNamara completes opening round at Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

Limerick's Cian McNamara has finished his first round at the Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin Golf Club.

McNamara, currently the club professional at Monkstown Golf club in Cork, shot a +4, round of 76, playing alongside fellow Irish professional Simon Thornton and Scotland’s Neil Bradley.

The Limerick native started his opening round on the 10th tee, carding a back nine of 40, which included two bogeys, one double bogey and a birdie.

The 'front nine' was a little better for McNamara. In his fourth Irish Open, the former Crescent College student carded a closing 36, which saw him shot two birdies and four straight pars to finish.

As McNamara was finishing his round, host of the tournament Rory McIlroy was teeing off on his first round, as three time major winner Padraig Harrington lead the Irish challenge with an opening round -4, 68, leaving him in second place behind New Zealand's Ryan Fox, who shot a one better 67 for a -5 score.

McNamara will play his second row from the first tee box on Friday at 2.20pm

