Three Limerick Underage Football Academy teams in tournament action

LIMERICK'S three underage football academy teams will play in their annual inter-county competitions this Saturday.

There are 33 different clubs represented across the U-14, U-15 and U-16 panels. Of note is that a number of SFC and IFC clubs have no representation.

Once again the U-16 Munster Football Tournament will be hosted by Limerick GAA in Mick Neville Park and Rathkeale GAA club grounds.

In Group 1, in Mick Neville Park, are Cork Red, Tipperary, Clare and Waterford.

In Group 2, in the Bog Garden, are Limerick, Cork White and Kerry. Limerick will play at 10.30am and 11.40am.

The U-16 management are John Keane (Ahane), Mike Meade (Ballylanders), DJ Collins (UL), Denis O'Keeffe (Ahane), Seanie Buckley (Drom-Broadford), Jacqueline O'Connor (Athea).

The Limerick U-14s play in the Jim Power Tournament.

Limerick will be based in Dungarvan, Waterford, and play Mid West Cork at 11am and Tipperary at 12.30.

The U-14 management is manager Kevin Denihan (Galbally) with selectors: Denny Ahern (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Gary McCarthy (Galbally), Eoin Walsh (Ballylanders) and Denis O'Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen).

The Limerick U-15s are off to Cork for the Humphrey Kelleher Tournament.

Limerick will play Cork West in the quarter final at 10.30 in Knocknagree.

If Limerick win they advance to play the winner of Kerry South or Tipperary in the semi final. If lose Limerick they play in the Shield semi final against the loser of Kerry South or Tipperary. Regardless of the opposition, the second game would again be in Knocknagree at 12noon.

The U-15 management is John O’Grady (Oola), Dave Lavin (Adare), Stephen Lavin (Adare) and Alan Finnegan (Na Piarsaigh).

U-14: Alan Finnegan, Aaron Keirns, Killian O'Mahony, Oisin O'Farrell, Senan O'Brien (all St Senans), Sean Geraghty, Oisin Collins, Sean Torley, Aaron Neville (all Newcastle West), Oisin O'Connor, Jack Golden, Oisin Williams, Evan Lacey (all Monaleen), Oisin Woulfe, Cullen Quigley, Dylan O'Connor (all Fr Caseys), Paddy Kennedy, Owen O'Sullivan (both Galbally), Adam O'Keeffe, Jack Ryan (both Galtee Gaels), Jamie Behan, Jamie Rogers (both Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Jack Somers, David Guilfoyle (both Mungret St Pauls), William Dore, Cian Scully (both Banogue), Robbie Downey, Liam Dennehy (both Ballylanders), Liam Scanlan (Monagea), Killian Aherne (Blackrock), Daire O'Shea (Athea), Ajay Behan (Gerald Griffins), Shane Cross (St Patricks), Michael Clifford (Ballybricken), Rian O'Beirne (Crecora), Paddy Lynch (Bruree), Josh McMahon (Pallasgreen), Colm O'Loughlin (Bruff), Cian Hogan (Glin), Bobby Ring (Adare).

U-15: Adam Fitzgerald, Cathal Harnett, Cathal McCoy, Diarmuid Buckley, Kevin Lane, Sam Quigley (all Fr Caseys), Ciaran Uwatse, Colin Rochford, Darragh Bridgeman, Frank Corcoran, James Killian, Oisin Moss (Mungret St Pauls), Cathal McEnery, Conor Woulfe, Cormac Mann, Patrick Ambrose (all St Kierans), David O'Shaughnessy, Jackson Griffin, Niall Barry, Padraig McMahon (all Askeaton-Ballysteen), Eddie Ward, Jack O’Connor, Michael Blashkov (all Newcastle West), Cillian O'Farrell, Gary Sheehan (both Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Edward Brennan, Kenny Lynch (both Dromcollogher-Broadford), Gary O'Halloran, Pearse Shields (both St Patricks), Diarmuid Dennehy, Finn Clancy (both Bruff), Andrew Kearns (Caherconlish), Brian McNamara (Adare), Eoin McGrath (Galbally), Jack Oliver (Murroe-Boher), Michael O'Mahony (Adare), Michael Tierney (Athea), Rhys O'Malley (Cappamore), Sam Riordan (Crecora), Zach McCarthy (Galtee Gaels).

U-16: Eli O'Riordan, Jack Quinlivan, Sean Kilbridge (all Fr Caseys), Adam McNamara, Donnacha O'Callaghan, Shay McCarthy (all St Patricks), Mark Donnellan, Sam Den Dikken, Tom Marsden (all Ahane), Daniel Fitzgerald, Eddie Murphy O'Connor, Tomas Sheahan (all Askeaton-Ballysteen), Ciaran Galvin, Micheal Cuddihy (both Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Conor Carew, Rian McBrearty (both Monaleen), Darragh O'Keeffe, Patrick Dolphin (both Kilpeacon), Dylan O'Sullivan, John Egan (both Kilteely-Dromkeen), Mark Faust, Shane O’Donoghue (both Ballylanders), Peter O'Dwyer, Shane Hanrahan (both Galbally), Aaron Greene (Pallasgreen), Caillum Hedderman (Ballybricken), Conor Twomey (Croom), Daniel Geraghty (St Kierans), Eoin Smith (Cappamore), Fintan O'Sullivan (Ballybrown), Jack Corkery (Knockaderry), Jamie Baynham (Monagea), Killian Bennett (Bruff), Mark Walsh (Galtee Gaels), Michael Southgate (Adare), Rory O’Connor (St Senans), Ruadhan O’Connor (Newcastle West).