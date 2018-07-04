Limerick sports stars tee it up at Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro-Am

The 2018 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation at Ballyliffin Golf Club, Co. Donegal, got off to a spectacular start today as stars of the celebrity and sporting world featured in the Pro Am competition which kicked off the tournament.

A total of 51 teams played the stunning links course on the Inishowen Peninsula and it was the team led by the 2017 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open winner, Jon Rahm and featuring Dermot Davitt, Damien Fox and Brian King that won the morning competition finishing on -30.

Rose Doyle had the nearest the pin for ladies while the longest drive for men was won by Mark Hamilton. Nearest the pin for men was won by former Munster rugby player, Keith Wood.

The evening Pro Am winning team was led by professional Chris Paisley who played with Barry McGrath, Mark Murnane and Philip McEnroe. They brought in a score of -33. The longest drive for ladies was won by Avril Fulton while Gerard Sproule won the men’s longest drive. Nearest the pin for men was won by Jonathan Styles.

Some of the most famous names in sport were on the course to play in the curtain-raiser event, including tournament host Rory McIlroy who was joined on his team by JP McManus, Dermot Desmond and former jockey, Sir AP McCoy.

JP McManus pictured playing alongside Dermot Desmond, former jockey, Sir AP McCoy and Rory McIlroy

Other well-known faces spotted on the course were former Taoiseach Enda Kenny, actor James Nesbitt, former Boyzone star, Keith Duffy, Brian McFadden formerly of Westlife and Strictly Come Dancing star Anton du Beke.

Sports stars who played included Keith Wood, Stephen Ferris, Paddy Wallace, Shay Given, Dennis Taylor, and GAA stars Kieran Donaghy and Michael Murphy.

Attention now turns to the main attraction of the week as the 2018 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation tees off early on Thursday morning with Rory McIlroy aiming to claim back the title he won in 2016 and Jon Rahm defending his 2017 win.