Limerick basketball duo set for Euros

TWO young city basketball stars are shooting for the stars, as they prepare to represent Ireland at the Under-18s European Championships.

Nathan Moore and Eve Nealon, both 17, are hoping to net winners medals, as they line up for the men's and women's teams respectively at the tournaments which take place next month in Kosovo and Italy respectively.

The North Munster Area board have stepped up to the point by helping with some of the costs of their trip, which can run to €4,000 each.

The board made a presentation in Bobby Byrne's Pub, O'Connell Avenue.

Both Nathan and Eve - who play as 'point guards' - are members of the Limerick Lions and Limerick Celtics Basketball clubs respectively.

Nathan from Rosbrien has been playing basketball since the age of eight, and will be part of the Irish panel going toe-to-toe with Malta, Armenia, and Andorra in Kosovo.

“My Dad was a basketball coach, so I naturally needed up playing it too. I enjoy it,” he said.

Eve, of Mungret, arguably has the tougher draw, travelling to Italy to face Russia, Poland and France in their group.

“I'm a little bit confident,” the Crescent College Comprehensive student said ahead of her first ever international tournament.

“I'm really looking forward to the experience. I used to play every sport when I was younger, but i'm focused only on basketball now,” she explained.

Nathan, also a student at Crescent College Comprehensive, said: “It feels amazing to represent Ireland. There's a great feeling to put that jersey on.”

Unlike Eve, he represented Ireland at under-16 level last summer, saying, “It was some experience. The crowd were so great to get behind us.”

Harry Coyne, who chairs the North Munster Area Board, said: “I see you playing with your clubs, and I'm very impressed with you all.

We have a few players coming through our academy, and I feel the future is very bright for basketball in Limerick.”

