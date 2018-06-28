Limerick Racecourse mark Billy Lee's Ascot win

LIMERICK jockey Billy Lee recorded a memorable Royal Ascot success when Settle For Bay scorched clear to win the prestigious Royal Hunt Cup.

Settle For Bay, a 16/1 shot, quickened impressively under the talented Lee to provide the Ballingarry rider with his second Royal winner after Roca Tumu’s success in the 2013 Britannia.

Thirty one-year-old Lee, who rode in Limerick on Friday night last, 48 hours after this Royal Ascot win, said: “He got into a rhythm very quickly and was going well within himself.

“Just at the three pole, I gave him a squeeze to go forward and he came on the bridle well, and I knew he had a serious chance. I could have done with a lead for a little longer, but he’s won as he’s liked.”

Management at Limerick Racecourse made a presentation to Lee to mark his big race success at Royal Ascot.

Lee had guided Highland Fortune to success in the Foran Equine Irish EBF Auction Race at Leopardstown on Thursday evening.

Lee rode his first winner on the track aboard the Tommy Stack-trained Zeno at Sligo in August, 2002.

Lee was a promising rider over hurdles back in 2005/6, with the highlight coming on the Tommy Stack-trained Wanango in the Listed Gordon Plant Memorial Newton Novices' Hurdle at Haydock.

Not long after that, however, he refocused his attentions on the Flat with tremendous success.

Lee recorded his first Group 1 win on Fiesolana, trained by Willie McCreery, in the Matron Stakes at Champions Weekend at Leopardstown in September, 2014.

He has enjoyed a great number of high profile victories. Billy rode his first Royal Ascot winner five years ago in the Britannia Handicap aboard the Joanna Morgan-trained Roca Tumu.

