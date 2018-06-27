Eyes turning to new Limerick junior soccer season already

AS the weather continues to give everyone that feel good vibe and the desire to take some time off, the opposite can be said for Limerick Junior Soccer.

With the 2017/18 season only just over, sides will be looking to either build on last season's performances, or they will be looking to bounce back from a poor campaign.

With the season coming to an end with the Lawson Cup final, thoughts have already turned to the 2018/19 season.

Below is a full list of winners from last season, while there was also some notes for clubs to be aware of from the annual LDL AGM.

The AGM of the Limerick District League took place recently and the following were elected to oversee the running of Junior, Minor and U17 football for the 2018/19 season.

Chairman: Christy O Dwyer, Vice-chairman: Malachy Cosgrave, Secretary: Paul Neville, Treasurer: Pat Cotter, Register: Noel Hanley, Fixture Sec: Micheal O’Regan, Child Protection Officer Liam Collopy

Committee members: Turlough McNamara, Jimmy Power, Ger Smyth, Joe Pond, Kevin O Dwyer and Noel Dumphy.

The new block form for signing players for the upcoming season will be available for collection in Jackman Park on Friday July 13th from 7-30pm.

All clubs are reminded that half fees and any outstanding fines to be paid on collecting of block forms.

Any clubs that want to enter or withdraw team can do so prior to July 13th 2018 The 2018/19 football season will commence on Thursday August 16th 2018.

The League is also looking for managers for both Oscar Traynor and Youths for the upcoming season. Anybody that is interested can forward their name to the League Sec Paul Neville.

Where the trophies went in 2017/2018

Premier Division:

Janesboro

Division 1A League:

Prospect/Priory

Runners-up:

Geraldines

Division 1B League:

Coonagh United

Runners-up:

Athlunkard

Division 2A League:

Ballylanders

Runners-up:

Geraldines B

Division 2B League:

Kennedy Park

Runners-up: Star Rovers

Division 3A:

Caherdavin Celtic

Runners-up:

Aisling/Annacotty C

Division 3B League:

Wembley Rovers

Runners-up:

Kilmallock United B

Division 4A League:

Coonagh United B

Runners-up:

Summerville Rovers C

Youth Div 1 League:

Pike Rovers

Runners-up:

Aisling/Annacotty A

Youth Div 2 League:

Newport Town

Runners-up:

Charleville

U17 Div 1 League:

Mungret/Regional

Runners-up:

Regional United A

U17 Div 2 League:

Charleville

Runners-up:

Kilfrush Crusaders

U17 Div 3 League:

Caherdavin Celtic

Runners-up:

Shelbourne

Munster Junior Cup:

Pike Rovers

Lawson Cup:

Janesboro

Touhy Cup:

Carew Park

O Halloran Cup:

Prospect/Priory

Calvert Cup:

Coonagh United

Lipper Cup:

Geraldines B

Rea Cup:

Newport Town

T.Power Cup:

Knockainey

Ingle Cup:

Cappamore Celtic

Lar Hayes Cup:

Kilfrush Crusaders

Hurley Cup:

Mungret/Regional

D. Boland Cup:

Pike Rovers

Horan Cup:

Charleville

Brosnahan Cup:

Regional United

J. Carroll Cup:

Charleville

TSB Cup:

Shelbourne

Ger Ryan Cup:

Aisling/Annacotty