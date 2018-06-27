Eyes turning to new Limerick junior soccer season already
Janesboro celebrate winning last season's title
AS the weather continues to give everyone that feel good vibe and the desire to take some time off, the opposite can be said for Limerick Junior Soccer.
With the 2017/18 season only just over, sides will be looking to either build on last season's performances, or they will be looking to bounce back from a poor campaign.
With the season coming to an end with the Lawson Cup final, thoughts have already turned to the 2018/19 season.
Below is a full list of winners from last season, while there was also some notes for clubs to be aware of from the annual LDL AGM.
The AGM of the Limerick District League took place recently and the following were elected to oversee the running of Junior, Minor and U17 football for the 2018/19 season.
Chairman: Christy O Dwyer, Vice-chairman: Malachy Cosgrave, Secretary: Paul Neville, Treasurer: Pat Cotter, Register: Noel Hanley, Fixture Sec: Micheal O’Regan, Child Protection Officer Liam Collopy
Committee members: Turlough McNamara, Jimmy Power, Ger Smyth, Joe Pond, Kevin O Dwyer and Noel Dumphy.
The new block form for signing players for the upcoming season will be available for collection in Jackman Park on Friday July 13th from 7-30pm.
All clubs are reminded that half fees and any outstanding fines to be paid on collecting of block forms.
Any clubs that want to enter or withdraw team can do so prior to July 13th 2018 The 2018/19 football season will commence on Thursday August 16th 2018.
The League is also looking for managers for both Oscar Traynor and Youths for the upcoming season. Anybody that is interested can forward their name to the League Sec Paul Neville.
Where the trophies went in 2017/2018
Premier Division:
Janesboro
Division 1A League:
Prospect/Priory
Runners-up:
Geraldines
Division 1B League:
Coonagh United
Runners-up:
Athlunkard
Division 2A League:
Ballylanders
Runners-up:
Geraldines B
Division 2B League:
Kennedy Park
Runners-up: Star Rovers
Division 3A:
Caherdavin Celtic
Runners-up:
Aisling/Annacotty C
Division 3B League:
Wembley Rovers
Runners-up:
Kilmallock United B
Division 4A League:
Coonagh United B
Runners-up:
Summerville Rovers C
Youth Div 1 League:
Pike Rovers
Runners-up:
Aisling/Annacotty A
Youth Div 2 League:
Newport Town
Runners-up:
Charleville
U17 Div 1 League:
Mungret/Regional
Runners-up:
Regional United A
U17 Div 2 League:
Charleville
Runners-up:
Kilfrush Crusaders
U17 Div 3 League:
Caherdavin Celtic
Runners-up:
Shelbourne
Munster Junior Cup:
Pike Rovers
Lawson Cup:
Janesboro
Touhy Cup:
Carew Park
O Halloran Cup:
Prospect/Priory
Calvert Cup:
Coonagh United
Lipper Cup:
Geraldines B
Rea Cup:
Newport Town
T.Power Cup:
Knockainey
Ingle Cup:
Cappamore Celtic
Lar Hayes Cup:
Kilfrush Crusaders
Hurley Cup:
Mungret/Regional
D. Boland Cup:
Pike Rovers
Horan Cup:
Charleville
Brosnahan Cup:
Regional United
J. Carroll Cup:
Charleville
TSB Cup:
Shelbourne
Ger Ryan Cup:
Aisling/Annacotty
