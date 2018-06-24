Three Limerick GAA junior league finals this Sunday evening

THREE Limerick junior league finals take place this Sunday evening.

All have 7.30 starts.

In the County Junior A Hurling League Final, neighbours Patrickswell and Adare meet in Croom.

The Junior A Football League Final takes place in Bruff with Ballybrown playing Hospital-Herbertstown and Ballingarry hosts the Junior B Football League Final between St Senans and St Patricks.

Kilmallock won the Junior A hurling title last season but just this Wednesday night they were dethroned by Adare, 2-14 to 1-8.

While Adare are newcomers to this stage of the competition, Patrickswell did reach the semi final last year - losing to Kilmallock.

Patrickswell beat Doon in their semi final this season.

All four divisional finals in the junior A league were won by second string outfits of senior clubs.

There will be senior experience aplenty on views in this final. Adare will call upon Timmy Houlihan, Paul Keane, Andrew O'Connell, Diarmuid Sexton, Liam Costello, while others key to the men in red and black will be Eoin Ryan and Shane O'Connor.

Patrickswell are managed by Nigel Carey. Key to their title ambitions will be Andrew and Calvin Carroll, Jason Gillane, Owen McNamara, Killian O'Reilly and captain Gary Murphy.

In the junior A football final, Ballybrown bid to continue their remarkable winning run.

The Mike Mann managed Clarina men won the county junior B league title for the last two years. They added the Limerick and Munster junior B title last season and have now made an immediate impact in the junior A ranks.

Opponents Hospital-Herbertstown are in third third season down from the intermediate ranks.

Captained by Micheal Larkin, the south champions will look to Aaron Murphy, Darragh O'Sullivan, Ken O'Loughlin and Bobby Fenton.

The Junior B Football League Final pits St Senans against St Patricks.

The city side were beaten in this county final in 2012 and 2014. The Rhebogue side will look to Niall McNamara, Niall Benson, Michael Geary, Shane Considine and Robert Guerin.

St Senans' will have experience in the shape of Michael Behan Tom O'Malley, Joe Ryan, Darren Kavanagh and Gerald Hanlon with Brandon Murphy, Tomas Keane, Darren Lawlor and Kevin Doody also key.