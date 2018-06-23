Limerick hurlers in All Ireland U-17 Celtic Challenge semi final

LOCAL side Limerick Treaty play in the semi final of the Celtic Challenge - All Ireland U-17 hurling competition - this Saturday.

The side from clubs in south and east Limerick play Galway Tribesmen in the semi final this Saturday (2.00) in the Clare GAA grounds in Caherlohan (near Tulla).

The Limerick and Galway divisional sides are bidding to reach the final against Derry or Wicklow - the national finals will be played on Saturday June 20 in O'Connor Park in Tullamore.

After five rounds of the competition over the last two months, the teams were graded for the knockout stages and the two Limerick sides were positioned in Division Three - Corn William Robinson.

Last weekend, Limerick Sarsfields lost to Galway Tribesmen, while Limerick Treaty beat Clare Saffrons 3-12 to 2-13.

Earlier in the competition Limerick Treaty played North Tipperary, Clare Blues, Galway McDonagh and Galway Maroon.

Limerick Treaty is drawn from clubs in South and East - they are managed by Ollie Coffey, James Ryan, Declan Murphy , Paddy McInerney, Declan Hickey and Garry McCarthy.

LIMERICK TREATY: Cathal Canning (Cois Laoi Gaels), Colm O'Keeffe (Blackrock), Dara McNamara (Caherline), Nicholas Tierney (Caherline), Shane Bradshaw (Pallasgreen), Andy Rowesome (Ahane), Killian Reale (Hospital-Herbertstown), Sean Erasmus (Caherline), Ronan Fox (Ahane), Peter Morrissey (Garryspillane), Sam Cronnolly (Bruree), Padraig Mulcahy (Bruff), Ross O'Brien May (Bruff), Killian O'Shea (Hospital-Herbertstown), Peter O'Grady (Ahane), Robert McGill (Ahane), Ciaran Burke (Doon), Dara Curtin (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Dean Lyons (Cois Laoi Gaels), Thomas McDonald (Glenroe), Brain Howard (Glenroe), Ciaran Sheehan (Garryspillane), Frankie Herr (Cois Laoi Gaels), Pat Byrne (Ballybricken-Bohermore), Gearoid Cleary (Knockainey), Adam Crowe (Doon).