Cronin gets nod at hooker as Ireland make backrow gamble for final Australian test
Limerick's Sean Cronin will start for Ireland
Joe Schmidt has named his match day squad to face Australia in the series decider at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Saturday.
Schmidt has recalled Limerick's Sean Cronin to the starting fifteen, while he has also tinkered with his backrow. The area which arguably won the second test for Ireland has been re-jigged seeing Jack Conan coming into number 8, with Peter O'Mahony slipping into the seven shirt. The final piece of the gamble is CJ Stander's move from 8 to 6, a position he has filled in the past.
James Ryan and Devin Toner continue in the second row with Jack McGrath, Cronin and Tadhg Furlong in the front row.
Rob Kearney is joined in the backfield by Jacob Stockdale and Keith Earls Stockdale comes back into the side in place of Andrew Conway.
Robbie Henshaw reverts to outside centre with Bundee Aki lining out in the No. 12 jersey, as Gary Ringrose misses out through injury. Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton will once more fill the halfback spots.
The replacements named are Niall Scannell, Cian Healy, John Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Jordi Murphy, Kieran Marmion, Ross Byrne and Jordan Larmour. Byrne, should he come on, will make his first appearance for his country.
The final game of the series will be broadcast live on Sky Sports (TV) and RTE 2FM (Radio).
IRELAND squad for 3rd Test v Australia – Allianz Stadium, Sydney
15. Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 85 caps
14. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 69 caps
13. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 35 caps
12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 8 caps
11. Jacob Stockdale (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 10 caps
10. Johnny Sexton (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 75 caps
9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 66 caps
1. Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 49 caps
2. Sean Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 62 caps
3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 25 caps
4. Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 59 caps
5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 10 caps
6. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 25 caps
7. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 49 caps captain
8. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 8 caps
Replacements
16. Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 8 caps
17. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 80 caps
18. John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 14 caps
19. Tadhg Beirne (Munster) 1 cap
20. Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Leinster) 22 caps
21. Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 22 caps
22. Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) uncapped
23. Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 5 caps
Saturday 23rd June, 2018
Australia v Ireland
Allianz Park, Sydney KO 20.05 local (11.05 IRL)
