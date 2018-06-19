Munster prop called into Ireland squad for final Australian test

Munster's Dave Kilcoyne has joined up with the Ireland squad ahead of Saturday's final test with Australia in Sydney. The former UL Bohemian star was travelling in the country and has been called in to provide cover for Cian Healy who is struggling with a shoulder injury ahead of the series decider.

“He has been in for just today,” said Easterby. “He’s not been made officially part of the squad.” Simon Easterby commented at the press conference today (reported here by the42.ie) “He’s not been officially named in the touring party, but he is available as he’s Irish-qualified.” the former international back row added.

For more Limerick Leader Sport click here: