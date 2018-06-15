Limerick beaten by 28 points by Kerry in one-sided Munster U-20 Football Championship tie

KERRY eased past Limerick this Friday evening in the first round of the new Munster U-20 Football Championship.

In Newcastle West it finished Kerry 1-30 Limerick 0-5.

Powered by members of the last two All Ireland minor winning sides, the Jack O'Connor managed Kerry were never in trouble as they eased into a semi final with Waterford.

Kerry had 11 points scored before Limerick opened their account in front of an attendance of 1,231.

The first Limerick score came from Liam Kennedy in the 17th minute.

A free from captain Rob Childs followed but back up the field went Kerry to score another four unanswered points.

Lee Woulfe had the third and final Limerick score of the half in the 27th minute.

But Oran Collins and Diarmaid Kelly went close to Limerick goals but it was The Kingdom that raised the first half green flag when David Shaw found the net 90-seconds from half time.

Half time - Kerry 1-17 Limerick 0-3.

In the second half the scoring wasn't as manic - indeed 10-minutes passed without any score in the opening quarter.

But Donal O'Sullivan, Fiachra Clifford and Bryan Sweeney continued to add Kerry points.

Entering the game's final quarter it was Kerry 1-22 Limerick 0-3.

Subs Bian Friel, Ciaran Kennedy and Patrick Warren got on the scoresheet in the final minutes as Kerry reached 10 different scorers, accounting for their 1-24 from play.

Finally Limerick sub Adam Lacey had Limerick's first second half score in 90-seconds before the final whistle.

Captain Rob Childs added a Limerick free in injury time.

SCORERS: Limerick: Rob Childs 0-2 (2frees), Liam Kennedy, Lee Woulfe and Adam Lacey 0-1 each. Kerry: Fiachra Clifford 0-7 (3frees), David Shaw 1-4 (0-1free), Donal O'Sullivan 0-6 (2frees), Bryan Sweeney 0-4, Cormac Linnane 0-3, Brian Friel 0-2, Diarmuid O'Connor, Daniel O'Brien, Ciaran Kennedy and Patrick Warren 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: Mark O’Callaghan (Ballylanders); Cillian Ferris (Ballysteen), Karl Maloney (Crecora-Manister), Adam Riordan (Fr Caseys); Oran Collins (Adare), Daniel Enright (Monaleen), Lee Woulfe (Newcastle West); Rob Childs (Galtee Gaels), Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins); Padraig McGrath (Galtee Gaels), Adam Storan (Mungret St Pauls), Liam Kennedy (St Kierans); Calvin Moran (St Patricks), Adam Kearns (St Senans), Barry Coleman (Rathkeale). Subs: Diarmaid Kelly for Adam Storan (14mins), James Cummins (Galbally) for Adam Riordan (h-t), Evan Gilvarry (Na Piarsaigh) for Daniel Enright (37mins), Adam Lacey (Knockaderry) for Liam Kennedy (37mins), Darragh Lane (Adare) for Barry Coleman (39mins), Gearoid Brennan (Claughaun) for Lee Woulfe (51mins), Cian Walsh for Mark O'Callaghan, b-t (58mins).

KERRY: Deividas Uosis; David Naughton, Stefan Okunbar, Micheal Reidy; Mike Breen, Graham O'Sullivan, Daniel O'Brien; Mark Ryan, Diarmuid O'Connor; Fiachra Clifford, Cormac Linnane, Dara Moynihan; Donal O'Sullivan, Bryan Sweeney, David Shaw. Subs: Brian Friel for Cormac Linnane (42mins), Michael Foley for Diarmuid O'Connor (45mins), Ciaran Kennedy for Donal O'Sullivan (45mins), Eddie Horan for Mark Ryan (50mins), Patrick Warren for Daniel O'Brien (50mins), Sean O'Leary for Graham O'Sullivan (54mins).

REFEREE: James Bermingham (Cork)