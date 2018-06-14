Munster stars among changes for Ireland and Australia's second test

The Ireland team to play Australia in the second test at AAMI Stadium in Melbourne on Saturday has been named and two Munster stars have made the cut in the eight changes made to the first test side.

Into the team come Andrew Conway and Niall Scannell, while Keith Earls keeps his place on the wing following his HIA assessment this week. That Munster trio are joined in the first team by Conor Murray, CJ Stander and Captain Peter O'Mahony.

There is also a spot on the bench for Munster's new signing Tadhg Beirne, who is set to make his Ireland debut. The bench also inlcudes Rob Herring, Jack McGrath, Jordi Murphy, John Cooney, Munster's Joey Carbery and Jordan Larmour.



Cian Healy is set to win his 80th cap on Saturday as he returns to the starting XV. He is named in a new look front row alongside Scannell and Tadhg Furlong. In the second row Devin Toner starts alongside James Ryan.

Dan Leavy is the final change in the pack as he is named at openside with Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander completing the back row,

Johnny Sexton comes back into the side alongside Conor Murray while Robbie Henshaw moves to first centre with Garry Ringrose starting at thirteen.

Ireland Team & Replacements (v Australia, AAMI Stadium, Melbourne, Saturday June 16, kick off 8.05pm / 11.05 am Irish time)

15. Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 84 caps

14. Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 6 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 13 caps

12. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 34 caps

11. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 68 caps

10. Johnny Sexton (St Mary's College/Leinster) 74 caps

9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 65 caps



1. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 79 caps

2. Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 7 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 24 caps

4. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 9 caps

5. Devin Toner > (Lansdowne/Leinster) 58 caps

6. Peter O'Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 48 caps

7. Dan Leavy (UCD/Leinster) 9 caps

8. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 24 caps

Replacements

16. Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 4 caps

17. Jack McGrath (St Mary's College/Leinster) 48 caps

18. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 7 caps

19. Tadhg Beirne (Munster) uncapped

20. Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Leinster) 21 caps

21. John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 1 cap

22. Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster) 11 caps

23. Jordan Larmour (St Mary's College/Leinster) 4 caps

Australia

15. Israel Folau

14. Dane Haylett-Petty

13. Samu Kerevi

12. Kurtley Beale

11. Marika Koroibete

10. Bernard Foley

9. Will Genia

1. Scott Sio

2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa

3. Sekope Kepu

4. Izack Rodda

5. Adam Coleman

6. David Pocock

7. Michael Hooper (captain)

8. Caleb Timu

Replacements:

16. Tolu Latu

17. Allan Alaalatoa

18. Taniela Tupou

19. Rob Simmons

20. Lukhan Tui

21. Pete Samu

22. Nick Phipps

23. Reece Hodge

Referee: Paul Williams [NZR].