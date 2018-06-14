Munster stars among changes for Ireland and Australia's second test
Niall Scannell who will line out at hooker on Saturday morning
The Ireland team to play Australia in the second test at AAMI Stadium in Melbourne on Saturday has been named and two Munster stars have made the cut in the eight changes made to the first test side.
Into the team come Andrew Conway and Niall Scannell, while Keith Earls keeps his place on the wing following his HIA assessment this week. That Munster trio are joined in the first team by Conor Murray, CJ Stander and Captain Peter O'Mahony.
There is also a spot on the bench for Munster's new signing Tadhg Beirne, who is set to make his Ireland debut. The bench also inlcudes Rob Herring, Jack McGrath, Jordi Murphy, John Cooney, Munster's Joey Carbery and Jordan Larmour.
Cian Healy is set to win his 80th cap on Saturday as he returns to the starting XV. He is named in a new look front row alongside Scannell and Tadhg Furlong. In the second row Devin Toner starts alongside James Ryan.
Dan Leavy is the final change in the pack as he is named at openside with Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander completing the back row,
Johnny Sexton comes back into the side alongside Conor Murray while Robbie Henshaw moves to first centre with Garry Ringrose starting at thirteen.
Ireland Team & Replacements (v Australia, AAMI Stadium, Melbourne, Saturday June 16, kick off 8.05pm / 11.05 am Irish time)
15. Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 84 caps
14. Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 6 caps
13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 13 caps
12. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 34 caps
11. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 68 caps
10. Johnny Sexton (St Mary's College/Leinster) 74 caps
9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 65 caps
1. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 79 caps
2. Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 7 caps
3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 24 caps
4. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 9 caps
5. Devin Toner > (Lansdowne/Leinster) 58 caps
6. Peter O'Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 48 caps
7. Dan Leavy (UCD/Leinster) 9 caps
8. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 24 caps
Replacements
16. Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 4 caps
17. Jack McGrath (St Mary's College/Leinster) 48 caps
18. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 7 caps
19. Tadhg Beirne (Munster) uncapped
20. Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Leinster) 21 caps
21. John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 1 cap
22. Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster) 11 caps
23. Jordan Larmour (St Mary's College/Leinster) 4 caps
Australia
15. Israel Folau
14. Dane Haylett-Petty
13. Samu Kerevi
12. Kurtley Beale
11. Marika Koroibete
10. Bernard Foley
9. Will Genia
1. Scott Sio
2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa
3. Sekope Kepu
4. Izack Rodda
5. Adam Coleman
6. David Pocock
7. Michael Hooper (captain)
8. Caleb Timu
Replacements:
16. Tolu Latu
17. Allan Alaalatoa
18. Taniela Tupou
19. Rob Simmons
20. Lukhan Tui
21. Pete Samu
22. Nick Phipps
23. Reece Hodge
Referee: Paul Williams [NZR].
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on