On The Ball - STATS, Limerick and the World Cup - Donn O'Sullivan

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off this Thursday and despite Ireland's failure to qualify, there are several Limerick people who might just have a hand in it's outcome.

This week I was invited to attend STATS official opening on Henry St in Limerick. The city based firm will be providing ‘on the button data’ to Google, and television companies globally for all 64 games of the upcoming FIFA World Cup finals.

The company also provides stats to teams competing in this month's competition in Russia, which means that some squad selections, team selections and indeed tactical changes could very well have been made with the help of information provided from little old Limerick City.

The state of the art offices mixed with a young and vibrant staff will be a huge addition to the world of sports and Limerick as a whole.

With the foundation of the company being based around the analytics which created the 'Moneyball' style of sports recruitment, Limerick is now very much at the forefront of modern statistical gathering as well as being involved in the development of new measuring tools for team performances.

In even more good news, the company is still looking to recruit. Imagine, getting paid to watch sport. From someone who does it already, I cannot recommend it enough.

