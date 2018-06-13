Betting: Justin Rose can bloom at US Open at Shinnecock Hills

THE second Major golf championship of 2018, the US Open, begins at Shinnecock Hills this Thursday lunchtime Irish time.

Shinnecock Hills is the only course to host the US Open in three different centuries and is rightly regarded as one of the championship’s great venues.

Its first US Open, in 1896, was conducted over a course measuring just 4,423 yards. This year, it will be a cool 3,022 yards further at 7,445 yards, 446 yards more than it measured in 2004.

The betting market for the US Open is headed by 2016 winner Dustin Johnson, who is currently available at about 9/1.

Johnson’s run of form includes two victories and five other top 10s in just 11 starts, having regained the World number 1 spot the week before the US Open.

England’s Justin Rose heads to Shinnecock with a lot of confidence, having finished tied sixth at Memorial and picked up his ninth PGA Tour victory at the Fort Worth Invitational.

Rose’s form and tour stats suggest he's a good bet. Rose ranks first for birdie average on the PGA Tour this season, second for Scoring Average and fifth for Putting Average.

At 14/1, the steady Justin Rose is a decent each/way bet for what is sure to be a big weekend of golf.