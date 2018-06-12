Garryowen's Diarmuid Barron set to face Scotland in World Cup 20s 9th place tie

Ireland U-20's Head Coach Noel McNamara has named his side to face Scotland in today's 9th Place Semi-Final of the World Rugby U20 World Championships. McNamara’s charges take on their Scottish counterparts at the Stade Aime-Giral in Perpignan at 3.00pm (Irish time). There are several changes from the side that lined out against Georgia on Thursday with just two Munster men in the starting XV.

In the front-row remains Joe Byrne makes his first U20s start, lining up with Jordan Duggan, who and hooker Diarmuid Barron. The second row is unchanged, with Jack Dunne partnering Matthew Dalton.

In the back row sees and Captain Caelan Doris pack down with Joe Dunleavy and Matthew Agnew. Hugh O’Sullivan starts in the number 9 jersey and partners out-half Harry Byrne. There is a new centre pairing, with Sean O’Brien partnering Peter Sylvester.

The back three sees James Hume and Tommy O’Brien on the wings, with Michael Silvester at full-back. Ahead of the game, McNamara said;

"We had three tough pool games and while there were lots of positives to take from the games, unfortunately they weren’t reflected on the scoreboard.

Scotland will present another big challenge for the team. Having played them in the Six Nations and also in a warm-up ahead of the tournament, we know what to expect"

The match will be broadcast live by Eir Sport in the Republic of Ireland and online in non-geoblocked locations via World Rugby’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/WordlRugby)

and website (www.worldrugby.org).

Injury Update:

Peter Sullivan has been replaced in the squad by Ulster’s Michael Lowry.

Ireland U20 v Scotland U20, World Rugby U20s Championship

(Stade Aime Giral, Perpignan, Tuesday, 12th June 2018, 4.00pm local time/3.00pm Irish time)

15. Michael Silvester (Dublin University/Leinster)

14. James Hume (Banbridge /Ulster)

13. Sean O’Brien (Clontarf/Leinster)

12. Peter Sylvester (UCC/Munster)

11. Tommy O’Brien (UCD/Leinster)

10. Harry Byrne (UCD/Leinster)

9. Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf/Leinster)

1. Jordan Duggan (Naas/Leinster)

2. Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen/Munster)

3. Joe Byrne (Dublin University/Leinster)

4. Matthew Dalton (Malone/Ulster)

5. Jack Dunne (Dublin University/Leinster)

6. Joe Dunleavy (Malone/Ulster)

7. Matthew Agnew (Ballymena/Ulster)

8. Caelan Doris (St. Mary's College/Leinster) Captain

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan (Dublin University/Leinster)

17. Bryan O’Connor (UCC/Munster)

18. Jakub Wojtkowicz (Sligo RFC/Connacht)

19. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster)

20. Jack Daly (Garryowen FC/Munster)

21. Jonny Stewart (Queen's University/Ulster)

22. Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

23. Tom Roche (Lansdowne/Leinster)



Ireland U20 World Rugby U20 Championships Fixtures and Results

Pool C

France 26 - 24 Ireland

Stade Aime-Giral, Perpignan

Wednesday 30th May, 2018

South Africa 30 - 17 Ireland

Stade d'Honneur du Parc des Sports et de l'Amitie, Narbonne

Sunday 3rd June, 2018

Ireland 20 - 24 Georgia

Stade d'Honneur du Parc des Sports et de l'Amitie, Narbonne

Thursday 7th June, 2018

9th Place Semi-Final

Ireland v Scotland

Stade Aime-Giral, Perpignan

Tuesday 12th June 2018

Finals Day

Stade De La Mediterranee in Béziers.

Sunday 17th June 2018



Visit here for more tournament information: www.worldrugby.org/u20