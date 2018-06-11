Limerick announce team to face Kerry in Munster U-20 Football Championship

LIMERICK'S team to play Kerry in the Munster U-20 Football Championship was named this Monday evening.

Newcastle West host the provincial quarter final on Friday (7.30.

Limerick and Kerry are vying to reach a June 22 semi final with Waterford.

Limerick will be captained by Robert Childs, who is named in midfield along side Colm McSweeney.

McSweeney and wing back Oran Collins both saw action under Billy Lee’s Limerick during the Allianz Football League.

Limerick are managed Martin Horgan - the Castleisland man has been involved with the Newcastle West senior footballers for the last two seasons.



His selectors are Liam Brosnan (Castleisland), Sean Holmes (Oola) and Michael Lenihan (Mountcollins). Team coach is Newcastle West’s Shane Kelly.

LIMERICK: Mark O’Callaghan (Ballylanders); Cillian Ferris (Ballysteen), Karl Maloney (Crecora-Manister), Adam Riordan (Fr Caseys); Oran Collins (Adare), Daniel Enright (Monaleen), Lee Woulfe (Newcastle West); Rob Childs (Galtee Gaels), Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins); Padraig McGrath (Galtee Gaels), Adam Storan (Mungret St Pauls), Liam Kennedy (St Kierans); Calvin Moran (St Patricks), Adam Kearns (St Senans), Barry Coleman (Rathkeale). Subs: Cian Walsh (St Senans), James Cummins (Galbally), Adam Lacey (Knockaderry), Evan Gilvarry (na Piarsaigh), Nathan Byrne (Galbally), Gearoid Brennan (Claughaun), Darragh Lane (Adare), Jack Downey (Oola), Diarmaid Kelly (Newcastle West). Extended panel: Brendan Flanagan (Glin), John O’Shaughnessy (Ballysteen), Ciaran Laffey (Mungret St Pauls) Eoin Burke (St Kieran’s), Sean Canty (Claughaun), Jamie Fitzgerald (Glin) Jeffrey Alfred (Adare).