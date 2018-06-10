WATCH: Former Young Munster star Shane O'Leary lines out for Canada against Scotland

Former Young Munster out half Shane O'Leary lined out for Canada this weekend in their 48-10 defeat at the hands of Scotland. O'Leary, originally from Cork, played with Young Munster's in the All Ireland League before taking up roles with Grenoble, Connacht and the Ealing Trailfinders.

O'Leary who took part in pre-season with the 'Cookies' last season, was to play with the Limerick club before a deal was offered to the out half come centre by Ealing.

Having impressed for the London based club, O'Leary has agreed a move to Nottingham rugby for next season where he will battle for the number 10 jersey with another former Young Munster star Gearoid Lyons.

In a 'isn't it a small world' kind of situation, Limerick was also represented on the night in the Commonwealth stadium by George Clancy from Bruff, who acted as assistant referee.