Limerick outclassed by Kilkenny in Camogie championship opener

Limerick suffered a 13 point loss to Kilkenny in Bruff this afternoon in the opening round of the All Ireland Camogie championship. Final score Limerick 0-11, Kilkenny 2-18.

This was a game of two halves in every sense of the words. Limerick led at the break 0-8 to 0-6 thanks to an outstanding 15 player performance against one of the favourites for the All Ireland itself.

The second half however became all one way traffic as Kilkenny went on a run of nine scores without reply. The tale of this game will be that Limerick only managed three scores in the second half to Kilkenny's 2-12 and once more Limerick looked over reliant on Niamh Mulcahy for their scores. The Ahane ace, who was once more head and shoulders about all else on the field, scored a personal tally of 0-8 from placed balls.

Limerick's next fixture is against Clare next Saturday afternoon June 16 in a venue TBC.

Limerick: Laura O'Neill, Megan O'Mara, Muireann Creamer, Judith Mulcahy, Mairead Ryan, Rebecca Delee, Caoimhe Costelloe, Karen O'Leary, Sarah Carey, Niamh Mulcahy, Laura Stack, Deborah Murphy, Caoimhe Lyons, Aisling Scanlan, Katie Hennessy.

Kilkenny: Emma Kavanagh, Colette Dormer, Catherine Foley, Michelle Teehan, Claire Phelan, Anne Dalton, Davina Tobin, Denise Gaule, Meg Farrell, Shelly Farrell, Katie Power, Kellyanne Doyle, Edwina Keane, Anna Farrell, Julianne Malone.