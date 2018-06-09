Three changes in Limerick football side named to face Mayo

Limerick's Iain Corbett sees inter county football as the pinnacle of career

Limerick's Iain Corbett who returns to centre back this evening

Billy Lee has named his side to take on Mayo in today's All Ireland football qualifier at the Gaelic Grounds. (6pm throw in) There are three changes to the side that lost to Clare in the Munster championship.

David Connolly, Pat Begley and Gordan Browne all drop out of the side as Iain Corbett, Josh Ryan and Jim Liston come into the starting XV. 

Iain Corbett is set to start at centre back for Limerick having recently returned from overseas duty with the Irish army. The side is captained by Donal O'Sullivan from Monaleen and sees Josh Ryan named at full forward and Jim Liston named at half forward to take on last season's beaten All Ireland finalists. 

Mayo are 1/50 to win this tie, but Limerick manager Billy Lee has asked his side to 'enjoy the experience' See here for Lee's full thoughts on the game. 

LIMERICK SENIOR FOOTBALL TEAM v. MAYO on Saturday 9th. June at Pairc na nGael, Limerick 

1. Donal O’Sullivan (Capt) Monaleen

2. Gareth Noonan Dromcollogher Broadford

3. Sean O’Dea Kilteely Dromkeen

4. Paul Maher Adare

5. Paul White Rathkeale

6. Iain Corbett Newcastlewest

7. Cillian Fahy Dromcollogher Broadford

 8. Darragh Treacy St Kieran's

 9. Michael Fitzgibbon Feohanagh / Castlemahon

10. Peter Nash Kildimo Pallaskenry

11.Sean McSweeney    St Kieran's

12. Jim Liston  Gearld Griffins

13. Danny Neville   Ballysteen

14. Josh Ryan   Oola

15. Jamie Lee  Newcastlewest

Substitutes                                                                                                    

  16. James Brouder   Mountcollins                                                                                

  17. David Connolly   Adare                                                                                 

 18. Gordon Browne   Na Piarsaigh                                                                            

 19. Daniel Daly   Fr Caseys                                                                                

  20. Patrick Begley   Mungret St Pauls                                                               

  21.Seamus O’Carroll   Castleknock                                                                        

  22. Davy Lyons   Adare                                                                                      

   23. Killian Ryan   Mungret St Pauls                                                                           

   24. Padraig Scanlon   Glin                                                                                   

25. Tony McCarthy   Kildimo Pallaskenry                                                                                         

  26. Pádraig De Brún  Firies


Team Management

Manager: Billy Lee (Newcastlewest) 

Trainer: Paudie Kissane (Clyda Rovers) Selectors: Brian Begley (Mungret St Pauls) & Ricky Ronayne (Monaleen)