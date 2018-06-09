Three changes in Limerick football side named to face Mayo
Limerick's Iain Corbett who returns to centre back this evening
Billy Lee has named his side to take on Mayo in today's All Ireland football qualifier at the Gaelic Grounds. (6pm throw in) There are three changes to the side that lost to Clare in the Munster championship.
David Connolly, Pat Begley and Gordan Browne all drop out of the side as Iain Corbett, Josh Ryan and Jim Liston come into the starting XV.
Iain Corbett is set to start at centre back for Limerick having recently returned from overseas duty with the Irish army. The side is captained by Donal O'Sullivan from Monaleen and sees Josh Ryan named at full forward and Jim Liston named at half forward to take on last season's beaten All Ireland finalists.
Mayo are 1/50 to win this tie, but Limerick manager Billy Lee has asked his side to 'enjoy the experience' See here for Lee's full thoughts on the game.
LIMERICK SENIOR FOOTBALL TEAM v. MAYO on Saturday 9th. June at Pairc na nGael, Limerick
1. Donal O’Sullivan (Capt) Monaleen
2. Gareth Noonan Dromcollogher Broadford
3. Sean O’Dea Kilteely Dromkeen
4. Paul Maher Adare
5. Paul White Rathkeale
6. Iain Corbett Newcastlewest
7. Cillian Fahy Dromcollogher Broadford
8. Darragh Treacy St Kieran's
9. Michael Fitzgibbon Feohanagh / Castlemahon
10. Peter Nash Kildimo Pallaskenry
11.Sean McSweeney St Kieran's
12. Jim Liston Gearld Griffins
13. Danny Neville Ballysteen
14. Josh Ryan Oola
15. Jamie Lee Newcastlewest
Substitutes
16. James Brouder Mountcollins
17. David Connolly Adare
18. Gordon Browne Na Piarsaigh
19. Daniel Daly Fr Caseys
20. Patrick Begley Mungret St Pauls
21.Seamus O’Carroll Castleknock
22. Davy Lyons Adare
23. Killian Ryan Mungret St Pauls
24. Padraig Scanlon Glin
25. Tony McCarthy Kildimo Pallaskenry
26. Pádraig De Brún Firies
Team Management
Manager: Billy Lee (Newcastlewest)
Trainer: Paudie Kissane (Clyda Rovers) Selectors: Brian Begley (Mungret St Pauls) & Ricky Ronayne (Monaleen)
