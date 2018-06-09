Three changes in Limerick football side named to face Mayo

Billy Lee has named his side to take on Mayo in today's All Ireland football qualifier at the Gaelic Grounds. (6pm throw in) There are three changes to the side that lost to Clare in the Munster championship.

David Connolly, Pat Begley and Gordan Browne all drop out of the side as Iain Corbett, Josh Ryan and Jim Liston come into the starting XV.

Iain Corbett is set to start at centre back for Limerick having recently returned from overseas duty with the Irish army. The side is captained by Donal O'Sullivan from Monaleen and sees Josh Ryan named at full forward and Jim Liston named at half forward to take on last season's beaten All Ireland finalists.

Mayo are 1/50 to win this tie, but Limerick manager Billy Lee has asked his side to 'enjoy the experience' See here for Lee's full thoughts on the game.

LIMERICK SENIOR FOOTBALL TEAM v. MAYO on Saturday 9th. June at Pairc na nGael, Limerick

1. Donal O’Sullivan (Capt) Monaleen

2. Gareth Noonan Dromcollogher Broadford

3. Sean O’Dea Kilteely Dromkeen

4. Paul Maher Adare

5. Paul White Rathkeale

6. Iain Corbett Newcastlewest

7. Cillian Fahy Dromcollogher Broadford

8. Darragh Treacy St Kieran's

9. Michael Fitzgibbon Feohanagh / Castlemahon

10. Peter Nash Kildimo Pallaskenry

11.Sean McSweeney St Kieran's

12. Jim Liston Gearld Griffins

13. Danny Neville Ballysteen

14. Josh Ryan Oola

15. Jamie Lee Newcastlewest

Substitutes

16. James Brouder Mountcollins

17. David Connolly Adare

18. Gordon Browne Na Piarsaigh

19. Daniel Daly Fr Caseys

20. Patrick Begley Mungret St Pauls

21.Seamus O’Carroll Castleknock

22. Davy Lyons Adare

23. Killian Ryan Mungret St Pauls

24. Padraig Scanlon Glin

25. Tony McCarthy Kildimo Pallaskenry

26. Pádraig De Brún Firies



Team Management

Manager: Billy Lee (Newcastlewest)

Trainer: Paudie Kissane (Clyda Rovers) Selectors: Brian Begley (Mungret St Pauls) & Ricky Ronayne (Monaleen)