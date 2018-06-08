Limerick FC suffer heavy defeat away to Dundalk

Limerick FC were defeated 4-0 tonight by Dundalk in the SSE Airtricity league at Oriel Park. Tommy Barrett's side remain second from bottom of the table just seven points ahead of Bray, who now have a game in hand over the Treaty side.

The defeat came at the end of a tough week for the SuperBlues following unrest amongst some players about wage payment delays and the looming prospect of part time football at the club.

As if things were not bad enough off the field, injuries marred Limerick's opening half on it, as both Conor Clifford and Barry Maguire were forced off in the 13th and 28th minutes respectively. Even though Barrett's men had to reshuffle their deck, they did go close to opening the scoring in the 40th minute when a scramble from a corner saw Dundalk's Robbie Benson clear off his own line.

The clearance was a game changer as seconds later Pat Hoban was on hand to score Dundalk's opener following, what looked to be a deflected shot from outside the box went beyond the impressive Brendan Clarke, leaving the score 1-0 to the hosts at the break.

Limerick FC were impressive once more in the opening moments of the second half. Killian Brouder did well to deny Dundalk's Michael Duffy when it looked as if the midfielder was about to double Dundalk's lead.

The home side, who go top of the league with this win, did add a second goal moments later when Shane Duggan hauled down Dylan Connolly in the area, with the resultant spot kick converted by that man Hoban once more.

Things were to get worse for the visitors just three minutes later as Michael Duffy's corner was finished to the corner of the net by the impressive Krisztian Adorjan, leaving it 3-0 to Dundalk after 69 minutes.

The fourth and final goal of the game was scored by Pat Hoban who completed his hat trick following a Dylan Connolly cross from the right wing in the 84th minute.

Limerick FC's next game is a home tie against Shamrock Rovers on Friday June 15 at 7.45pm.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers, Daniel Cleary, Brian Gartland, Sean Hoare, Dean Jarvis, Michael Duffy, Dylan Connolly, Karolis Chvedukas, Robbie Benson, Krisztian Adorjan, Pat Hoban.

Substitutes: Sam Byrne, Stephen Folan, Sean Gannon, Ronan Murray, George Poynton, Gabriel Sava, Marco Tagbajumi.

Limerick FC: Brendan Clarke, Killian Brouder, Killian Cantwell, Barry Maguire, Tony Whitehead, Conor Clifford, Cian Coleman, Shane Duggan, Eoin Wearen, William Fitzgerald, Mark O'Sullivan

Substitutes: Ger Barry, Jason Cross, Tommy Holland, Daniel Kearns, Jeff McGowan, Shane Tracy, Colm Walsh O'Loghlen.

For more Limerick Leader Sport click here