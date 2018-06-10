Limerick finalise panel for Munster U-20 football championship

LIMERICK has finalised a 31-man panel for the Munster U-20 Football Championship.

Twenty different clubs are represented in the panel to play Kerry in the new provincial championship in Newcastle West on Friday June 15.

Limerick are managed by former Kerry GAA full time coach Martin Horgan. The Castleisland man has been involved with the Newcastle West senior footballers for the last two seasons and this season stepped into the news Limerick role.

His selectors are Liam Brosnan (Castleisland), Sean Holmes Oola) and Michael Lenihan (Mountcollins).

Team coach is Newcastle West’s Shane Kelly, who coached St Senans to the 2017 Limerick IFC title.

Limerick and Kerry are vying to reach a June 22 semi final with Waterford.

Kerry, as winners of the last two Munster and All Ireland minor titles, enter next week's quarter final as the hottest of favourites.

Limerick will be captained by Robert Childs from 2017 Limerick JAFC winners Galtee Gaels.

The panel includes Colm McSweeney and Oran Collins, who both saw action under Billy Lee’s Limerick during the Allianz Football League.

Two years ago at minor level, Limerick lost to Clare but then regrouped to beat Tipperary and Waterford before losing a semi final to Cork. Last year, Limerick beat Waterford but then lost to Clare at U-18 level.

LIMERICK: Darragh Lane, Jeffrey Alfred, Oran Collins (all Adare), Adam Kearns and Cian Walsh (both St Senans), Adam Storan and Ciaran Laffey (both Mungret St Pauls), Brendan Flanagan and Jamie Fitzgerald (both Glin), Diarmuid Kelly and Lee Woulfe (both Newcastle West), Eoin Burke and Liam Kennedy (both St Kierans), Cillian Ferris and John O’Shaughnessy (both Ballysteen), Gearoid Brennan and Sean Canty (both Claughaun), James Cummins and Nathan Byrnes (both Galbally), Padraig McGrath and Rob Childs (both Galtee Gaels), Jack Downey (Oola), Karl Maloney (Crecora-Manister), Mark O’Callaghan (Ballylanders), Adam Lacey (Knockaderry), Adam Riordan (Fr Caseys), Barry Coleman (Rathkeale), Calvin Moran (St Patricks), Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins), Daniel Enright (Monaleen), Evan Gilvarry (Na Piarsaigh).